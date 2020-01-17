The controller of the PlayStation 5 could be called DualShock 5

According to the frequently asked questions about Sony’s PlayStation, the PS5 controller could certainly be called DualShock 5. What a shock!

When it comes to naming conventions, Sony is pretty straightforward with the PlayStation brand. We have the numbered PlayStation consoles (PS1, PS2, PS3, PS4 and soon PS5) along with their respective DualShock controllers. The same apparently applies to the PlayStation 5 and the associated controller.

Although Sony has already confirmed the PS5 along with some of the new features of the controller, the company has yet to announce the name of the controller. According to the official French PlayStation website (via IGN), it could be called DualShock 5.

The name is not disclosed on the website, but the FAQs about similarities and differences between PlayStation 4 models mention compatibility with the “DS4” or DualShock 4 and the “DS5”, which is probably the abbreviation for “DS5” is. DualShock 5. “Probably the most likely name for Sony’s next generation PlayStation 5 controller.

Sony has only spoken briefly about the PlayStation 5 and its respective controller. We know that there will be haptic feedback instead of the current “rumble” technology and “adaptive triggers”. The goal is to create an even more intense gaming experience while playing.

Unfortunately we still have to see the console or the controller. Despite the launch of Holiday 2020, Sony is unsure about the look of its next-gen console.

We don’t know when Sony will officially launch the PS5, but there is talk that a unveiling event could take place next month. With Sony skipping the E3 this year, it’s likely that any type of PS5 event will be exclusive to Sony.

This shouldn’t come as a big surprise. With the PS4, Sony held its own PlayStation Meeting to officially announce the console. However, they showed it at E3 the same year. Since then, Sony has chosen to skip the annual show, which means the PS5 will not be the focus at E3 this year.

Sony did things a little different this time. They did not accomplish much in announcing the system or its release window. There was no major event announcing the existence of the PS5.

Most of the information we have received about the system comes from exclusive interviews. However, the console’s unveiling is expected to be for a special PlayStation event that is expected to take place in February.