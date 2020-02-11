The construction nightmare of Hollywood Beach is coming to an end, but not for long

HOLLYWOOD BEACH, Fla. – The three-year construction nightmare along the A1A in Hollywood Beach is almost ending, but residents aren’t as happy as they should be.

That’s because the city is planning to dig up another side of the road.

Many residents and entrepreneurs wonder if there is a lack of coordination that ultimately costs the taxpayer more money.

A new sidewalk on the west side of A1A will eventually be demolished while the City of Hollywood’s Community of Development Agency or CRA plans to bury transmission and cable lines.

The project that just ended and cost $ 9.3 million was carried out by the Florida Department of Transportation.

A 1.8 mile stretch of A1A was re-paved, widened with sidewalks and cycle paths added. Lights, signals and drainage systems were also upgraded.

Road construction started in October 2017 with the Hollywood Beach construction project and may eventually end in February 2020.

Now the CRA comes in from the city to spend around $ 4.5 million to install the lines underground.

Who knows what could have been saved if all the work had been done in one go, when the roads and sidewalks had already been demolished.

Jorge Camejo, the executive director of the Hollywood CRA, was asked about the lack of communication.

He told Local 10 Investigative Reporter Jeff Weinsier that the city had no information about the state’s plans until it was too late.

“We had hoped that we could combine our efforts,” Camejo said. “At that time DOT said:” No, we have to go further. “

In an e-mail to Local 10 News, a FDOT spokesperson said the project had to start due to time constraints associated with financing the project.

Camejo said unlike the state project, which was a nightmare, full of delays and poor craftsmanship and a lack of workers at work, the city’s CRA will oversee burial of the lines, using another contractor.

The contract has penalties for possible delays and incentives to get it done faster.

The state contract for the original work did not have that for some reason.

The A1A in Hollywood Beach is expected to start again at the end of the year.

Copyright 2020 by WPLG Local10.com – All rights reserved.

.