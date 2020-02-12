The Conners goes live to record it in New Hampshire Primary

Well that was an interesting television.

The Conners just went live on ABC for a special episode around the New Hampshire Democratic primary, in which Mark was viewing the coverage of the actual primary and was dealing with a family that did not fully understand his serious interest in politics and all assumed it that he votes for Pete Buttigieg just because they are both gay.

Harris was visiting the house, and Mark and Jackie both tried to convince her that it was important to vote, no matter how much she didn’t care, but the episode wasn’t all about the primary.

Dan and Louise revealed the breakup, but none of Dan’s children knew this, so they all gave a party in an attempt to make Dan confess his love. It went bad of course and eventually Dan sent both his adult daughters to their room. And they went.

The strangest part of it was that Mark seemed to look at the primary coverage on ABC, but ABC showed The Conners and not primary coverage, so the only primary coverage on ABC was on television in the Conner house.

Meta-complications aside, it was an interesting experiment that felt more like a play than a sitcom in the best way. We would not say no to watching more shows, not just live, but live and including the news in the show. It may be a concept that only works in a program like The Conners that is very rooted in reality, but it would be nice to see how others are trying.

The show will be broadcast live at 8 p.m. PT, so keep an eye on us to find out what makes a three-hour difference.

The Conners will be broadcast on Tuesday at 8 p.m. on ABC.