The Conners Exclusive: Cheryl Hines has her sights on Jackie ...

The Conners and Jackie get a dose of enthusiasm when Curb Your Enthusiasm star Cheryl Hines guest stars like Dawn, a new friend of Jackie’s (Laurie Metcalf). But is Dawn, a restaurant supplier, only after one thing from Jackie? In the exclusive taster of “Mud Turtles, A Good Steak and One Man in a Tub” above, Dawn seems to be making some moves on Jackie …

“You have to offer a good steak,” Dawn tells Jackie and Becky (Lecy Goranson).

“We can’t afford a good steak. And I’m not just talking about customers, I’m talking about the people who own the restaurant,” says Becky.

But that’s where Dawn – handy – can help. Dawn is a former buyer for a large restaurant chain and only goes out with a new company after a hard work.

Dawn is very quick to flatter Jackie and tells her that the boots she desires from her would look great on Jackie’s “cute little figure.”

“I could never take off such boots,” says Jackie.

“Oh, you shouldn’t do that. Your boyfriend would take them off and he wouldn’t stop there,” Dawn tells an increasingly excited Jackie.

However, Becky does not buy it and suspects that Dawn is planning something.

Do you remember when the Roseanne final rewrote history and Jackie made lesbian and when the Roseanne revival rewrote the final? Anyway, good times.

Meanwhile Darlene (Sara Gilbert) is happy when Harris (Emma Kenney) comes in Central Illinois State, but Harris may have a better offer. Dan, Dan (John Goodman) who notices that he is taking care of an injury, gets help from Louise (Katey Sagal).

The Conners is broadcast on Tuesday at 8 p.m. on ABC.