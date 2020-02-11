The Conners and a short history of live TV episodes

The Conners continues a great tradition with its episode of Tuesday, February 11: a live episode.

Attached to the results of the New Hampshire Democratic primary, ABC's Roseanne spin-off will be broadcast live. The Conners cast will perform the episode twice live, off the east coast and west coast, with ABC News coverage included in the story in real time as soon as the primary results come in. The Conners Live from Lanford, Mark (Ames McNamara) viewing the results for a school project with his sister Harris (Emma Kenney), who is quite apathetic about the entire election process and believes that money has real influence.

According to ABC, the episode contains the other characters who share their opinion about politics and voices, while they prepare a surprising farewell party for Louise (Katey Sagal). This results in a great tension between Dan (John Goodman) and the family when his complicated relationship with Louise hits a crossroads.

Beyond the recent series of live musical productions such as The Wonderful World of Disney Presents: The Little Mermaid Live, Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert and Rent Live (despite much of Rent being a pre-tapped dress rehearsal), all of which were fueled by success From NBC’s The Sound of Music Live, live TV episodes were stunts that were used to attract reviews and attention. Going live for a TV show is a tired and real exercise.

Most sitcoms with multiple cameras, such as The Conners, are recorded for a live studio audience, making it easier to transfer the shows to a live format. Comedies with one camera and one-hour drama are, however, known for sticking their toes in the water. Even cartoons.

View a brief recent history of the trend below. Of course there are other examples of a show that goes live, such as soap opera series One Life to Live, so emphasis on short and recent history.

Paul Drinking water / NBCU Photo Bank

ER (1997)



Perhaps one of the most ambitious live events, the season four premiere of ER went live on both coasts with cast members included George Clooney, Julianna Margulies and Noah Wyle. The premise explained why viewers would see cameras moving through the hospital: a documentary film crew is invited to the hospital to film the fearless doctors and nurses.

Warner bros.

The Drew Carey Show (1999, 2000, 2001)



Drew Carey and his cast were known for Whose Line Is It Anyway? And the show went live three times with loose plots to release the cast.

Chris Haston / NBCU Photo Bank / NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images

Will & Grace (2005, 2006)



During the original eight season run of Will & Grace, the NBC comedy went live twice, once in the season eight premiere with guest star Alec Baldwin and again later that season in an episode all the way in Karen’s bathroom.

Mitch Haddad / NBCU Photo Bank

The West Wing (2005)



Another drama that went live unexpectedly, The West Wing held a presidential discussion between Arnold Vinick (Alan Alda) and Matthew Santos (Jimmy Smitts).

Dana Edelson / NBCU Photo Bank / NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images

30 Rock (2010, 2012)



Tina FeyThe comedy in the workplace took place during a live sketch show and was full of experienced sketch and stage artists. This was just right. The two live shows were full of cameos such as Kim Kardashian, Paul McCartney, Amy Poehler, Fred Armisen, Jimmy Fallon, Jon Hamm and Julia Louis Dreyfus.

Adam Rose / NBC

Ondatable (2015-2016)



After the success of a live episode in season two, NBC already made season three of Undateable live. Each episode had a special musical guest, including Weezer, Charlie Puth and Backstreet Boys.

Fox

The Simpsons (2016)



At the end of “Simprovised”, Homer (voiced by Dan Castellaneta) took questions from viewers live for broadcasts on the east and west coasts.

The Conners is broadcast on Tuesday at 8 p.m. on ABC.