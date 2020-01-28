Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sport

While minor league baseball fights the MLB’s proposal to eliminate 42 minor league teams, the MiLB now has a new ally with a resolution by several members of Congress.

Representatives Lori Trahan (D-MA), Max Rose (D-NY), David McKinley (R-WV) and Mike Simpson (R-ID), members of the “Save Minor League Baseball Task Force”, passed a resolution on Tuesday for MLB not to sign MiLB teams.

The step of the non-partisan Congress members is a small step in the ongoing battle between the MLB and the MiLB for the planned plans to reduce the number of minor league teams. The MiLB recently announced a “Mayor Task Force to Rescue Minor League Baseball” to fight the proposal.

After another record season in revenue, MLB commissioner Rob Manfred and the team owners aimed to reduce 42 minor league teams in order to save money and pay the minor league athletes a living wage.

However, the MLB’s plan would result in hundreds of players losing their jobs and more seasonal workers fired at the MiLB stadiums. It would also deny many communities access to baseball.

This is exactly why the members of the congress are now working together by taking small steps to convince the MLB not to reduce the number of MiLB teams.

“The minor league baseball teams have a big impact on small communities. These teams offer tremendous cultural and economic benefits to the communities they call home, ”Congressman McKinley said in a press release. “The aim of our participation in this fight is to ensure a level playing field in the negotiations between Major League Baseball and the MiLB. The task of 42 teams is not a sensible solution. We are confident that the MiLB and the MLB will find a compromise that protects the 42 MiLB teams and takes the MLB’s concerns into account. “

Negotiations between MLB and MiLB on the Professional Baseball Agreement (PBA), which expires after the 2020 season, were controversial throughout the off-season. Now that Congress is more involved and Manfred is pushing back against the pressure, the negotiations seem to become even more hostile in the near future.