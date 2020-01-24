The conduct of US Prez is not America first, it is Trump first: the Democrats

Washington: Democratic lawmakers who act as “managers” – or prosecutors – in Donald Trump’s removal from office in the Senate, have continued to argue to try to show that the President has abused his office and that the only thing who guided him in his relationship with Ukraine was his own interest.

Congressman Jerry Nadler, chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, said on Thursday to Democrats that the President’s conduct was “illegal”, “dangerous” and includes the worst conduct contemplated by founding fathers when they wrote the Constitution. , reports the news from Efe.

“Abuse of power, betrayal of the nation through foreign entanglements and election corruption are all impenetrable crimes,” said Nadler, adding that “the drafters believed that each of these individuals justified revocation. “

“Abuse of power is clearly a time-barred offense under the Constitution. I find it astonishing that the president rejects him, “he said, adding that Trump” should not stay in power for a moment longer. “

He also accused Trump of “violating the Constitution”, claiming that this conduct constituted “great and dangerous offenses against the nation”.

“Trump is not” America first, “he is” Trump first, “said Nadler. The Senate impeachment trial was in its third day on Thursday after the rules governing the process were debated on the first day and the Democrats began to argue against Trump on the second day by examining a timeline of key elements and milestones in the Case.

