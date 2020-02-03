The composer Angela Little Breaking Barriers in film music

HOLLYWOOD, California. – Composer Angela Little took a big step in 2018 and traveled from her home in Australia to Los Angeles to realize the long-cherished dream of completing the USC scoring program.

“I knew [the USC program] was connected to the industry in a way that no other program in the world is,” said Little. “The tutors and mentors you worked with on this program were literally at the forefront of the field, and I had always dreamed of having that kind of input and influence on my work and my own career.”

The USC program is competitive, but Little came from Australia with a lot of composing experience and the “family” she made at the USC helped her adapt to the city.

“Once I land, I feel like I’m part of this community, and I’ve felt that way ever since, and I think that’s one of the most wonderful things in LA to help you do the best you can , and do what you may have. “

Since Little completed the USC scoring program, she has pursued a variety of projects and expanded her resume. But when she thought back to the beginning of her trip, the thought of following her dream and actually coming to Los Angeles was overwhelming at the time.

“In the beginning it was just ‘My God! How am I supposed to do that? “, She remembers. “It just seemed so fancy and impossible. I found that the best approximation was essentially just one step at a time and one foot in front of the other. At some point it becomes manageable and accessible, and you can see the way. “

While Little says that awards are not her main concern as a composer, having a candidate makes a difference. Everyone needs a role model, and Little says Rachel Portman, the first woman to receive an Oscar for the best result, was for her.

“When Rachel Portman had this success,” said Little, “she was someone I was looking for and went to,” Oh my god, I can strive for that. “People for younger composers that you can look up to and strive for because you have to see what is possible to believe that it is possible for yourself.”