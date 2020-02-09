The complicated, triumphant woman at the heart of the movie “Honeyland” – Mother Jones

Honeyland, an Oscar candidate for both the best documentary and the best international position, may first appear to be concerned about wild beekeeping in the small, land-bound Republic of Northern Macedonia. And bees fill the film – fluttering in and out of images, poking awkward unhappy neighbors and turning the rough landscape into molten gold. But the documentary does not teach us much about cultivating honey. In essence, this film is a character study, a meditation on the life of a woman who has carved a precarious existence in a relentless place.

When we first meet Hatidze, she climbs the path of the rustic home she shares with her dying mother and her dog, Jackie, looking for wild bees in the surrounding hills. She survived for more than 50 years in the ruins of an abandoned village without electricity or sanitation, and sought her life by traveling to the nearest town to trade in honey for medicine and fruit. And according to all stories she is very happy, according to filmmakers Tamara Kotevska and Ljubomir Stefanov.

When the filmmakers first met her, she sang, Kotevska remembered when I interviewed her and Stefanov last week. “Every time a new person comes to her door, she starts singing to break the ice.” She also sings with the bees, a technique that seems to suppress.

The arrival of a nomadic family – trailer, shabby cattle, kittens and a nest of children in tow – shatters the serene world of Hatidze, and that tension determines the dramatic deployment of the film. Her new neighbors do not share her philosophy of only taking what is needed from the bees. Their avarice and the events that are soon to unfold have led many critics to praise the film as an allegory for the impact of the modern world on our most vulnerable ecosystems.

But there is another dimension in the Hatidze story that elevates the film above a simple fable about human greed. The death of Hatidze’s two sisters told her to take care of her dying mother alone. Their conversations, which take place in the dark, cave-like interior of their house, are often very funny – the daily bickering of two older women. But they also contain moving revelations of Hatidze’s inner desires. “When matchmakers came, didn’t you accept them?” She asks her mother. “When they asked for my hand?”

“She is the greatest extrovert and artist you will ever meet, and yet she has been trapped in this deserted area all her life.”

Hatidze wonders what paths her life might have taken. “If I had a son like you,” she says later to one of the neighbor boys, “it would be different.”

“You can see how unfair life was for her, because she is the greatest extrovert and artist you will ever meet, and yet she has been trapped in this deserted area all her life and given the burden to take care of her mother,” said Kotevska.

The filmmakers spent three years with Hatidze. I wondered why someone would agree to expose themselves to the camera in this way. But Kotevska says there was never a need for negotiations; from the first time she met the filmmakers, Hatidze wanted to bring her story to the world. As Kotevska said, “this was her way of liberation.”

