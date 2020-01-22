The completely black outfit of Deepika Padukone comes with a gigantic price of Rs 4 lakh!

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone received the Crystal Award at the World Economic Forum for her contribution to raising awareness of mental health in Davos, Switzerland. The girl with the long legs who is in extended stay for other professional engagements, does not miss an opportunity to keep her fashion foot.

After turning heads in a purple Alex Perry dress at the main event, Deepika stunned an all-black set from Gauchere, a French ready-to-wear house from designer Marie-Christine Statz. She rocked the couture show for the Fall Winter 2019 collection.

Padukone wore a double-breasted black blazer that adjusted his hourglass figure, in virgin wool, with structured shoulders, a lapel collar, flap pockets, button cuffs and a slit at the back. Her stylist Shaleena Nathani paired them with black Paloma pants, with slit hems at the back, Italian pockets, piped back pockets, pleats and a classic waist.

She overlaid it all with a black Prada overcoat with neat notch lapels and a sleek profile that hits below the knee.

