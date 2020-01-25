A major investor has rated a competition investigation on the merger of £ 5.9bn between Just Eat and Takeaway.com “shocking and clearly unjustified.”

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) announced on Thursday a last-minute investigation into the agreement that would create one of the world’s largest food delivery companies.

The CMA will assess whether the agreement could result in a “substantial decrease in competition” in the United Kingdom.

It is a blow to Takeaway.com, based in Amsterdam, and Just Eat, listed in the United Kingdom, the two most important players in the rapidly expanding food delivery industry in Europe.

The two companies will delay the price of shares in the merged entity in a week, which means that it should start trading on February 3.

The CMA measure angered a large shareholder, Cat Rock Capital, which owns 6 percent of Takeaway.com and 3 percent of Just Eat.

“It’s surprising that the CMA investigates the merger of Just Eat with Takeaway.com,” said Alex Captain, founder and managing partner of Cat Rock Capital.

“Takeaway.com has no operations in the United Kingdom, abandoned its minor business there more than three years ago and has stated that it had no intention of entering the UK market before the merger of Just Eat.”

Takeaway’s latest attempt to break the UK market ended in failure in 2016 after losing £ 768,000 in revenue of just £ 76,000.

Mr. Captain said that the competition watchdog seemed to have obtained a “false equivalence” between the agreement and Amazon’s offer for a significant participation in Deliveroo.

Only the best news in your inbox

The CMA is conducting an in-depth investigation into concerns that Amazon’s investment of $ 575 million (£ 440 million) will damage competition in both the restaurant delivery and online grocery sectors.

“Amazon has a big business in the United Kingdom with millions of customers that it could take advantage of to re-enter the UK online food delivery market and increase competition,” added Mr. Captain.

“Takeaway.com does not have such a presence in the United Kingdom, customer base or brand. It is obviously absurd to compare Takeaway.com with Amazon when evaluating prospects for future competition.”

The decision to open an investigation came after the CMA said it had “reconsidered its position” more than six months after Takeaway’s first offer for Just Eat.

The competition control agency said: “The information we now have available suggests that Takeaway.com could have been well placed to enter the UK market, if the merger had not happened, and compete with Just Eat, so It is important that we open a formal investigation to obtain more information about this.

“Ultimately, our job is to protect UK consumers. Merged companies can always choose to formally notify a merger to the CMA if they want to avoid the risk that the agreement can be investigated at a later stage, and Takeaway.com decided not to do so. ”

The CMA said it could not be specific about the new information it had received. Cat Rock urged the regulator to complete its work quickly in order to complete the agreement.

Earlier this month, Just Eat shareholders agreed to a total offer of £ 5.9bn from Takeaway.com after a long battle with rival bidder Prosus.

.