The Communist Party of China is facing the biggest crisis since SARS

BEIJING – The ruling Communist Party of China must make a politically charged decision: admit that a viral outbreak is not under control and cancel this year’s official event. Or bring 3,000 lawmakers to Beijing next month and risk public anger over how the government deals with the disease.

The party has already been confronted with criticism of its harsh censorship seen during the outbreak and other social controls under President Xi Jinping, who came to power in 2012 and since Mao Zedong has gained more political power than any Chinese leader.

Now the new COVID-19 disease has become the party’s biggest crisis since China’s last outbreak of a mysterious disease in 2002-2003. SARS, or severe acute respiratory syndrome, killed nearly 800 people and led to allegations that Beijing had endangered the public by hiding the disease to avoid disrupting the transition from party leadership.

There is no indication that Xi is facing a serious challenge with his position, but public anger can give opponents in the ruling party ammunition to push back against his autocratic rule.

“In the long run, I think it will harm him,” said Steve Tsang, director of the China Institute at the School of Oriental and African Studies in London.

But for now, even party figures who might be very happy to see Xi weakened feel obliged to gather around him, Tsang said. “They will not risk having a crisis like this destroy the credibility of the Communist Party itself,” he said.

Prominent but powerless, the National People’s Congress, which opens on March 5, endorses the ruling party’s economic and social welfare plans. The prime ministers and cabinet ministers hold their only news conferences of the year, while delegates mingle in group meetings and talk to foreign reporters – a potentially explosive mix.

Party leaders are worried about delegates “can express their anger and frustration,” said Willy Lam, a political scientist at the Chinese University of Hong Kong.

He said there would probably be “heavy censorship” to prevent angry delegates from talking to reporters if the meeting is not postponed for the first time since the ultra-radical cultural revolution of 1966-1976.

The party could postpone holding the meeting until May or later in the hope that the outbreak would be reduced and the event could be held “without giving a picture that they don’t care how it affects people,” Tsang said .

Continuing with it would contradict Beijing’s intensive anti-disease control. They have isolated cities with a total of 60 million people and discouraged rural travel and public gatherings, disrupting business and increasing economic losses.

China has reported more than 1,100 deaths and more than 44,600 confirmed cases, most in the central city of Wuhan and the surrounding Hubei province.

The party has used its monopolistic media control and ubiquitous censorship control to suppress criticism online, through the popular WeChat messaging service and through other social media. But it is confronted with grumbling, also in its own ranks, about the autocratic rule of Xi and assertiveness over the South China Sea and other foreign issues that have tense relations with neighboring countries of China.

In an essay entitled “Angry people are no longer afraid,” a law professor at Tsinghua University Beijing elite criticized “governing through ‘big data totalitarianism’ and WeChat terrorism.”

“Politics is corrupt and the regime is ethically exhausted,” Xu Zhangrun wrote in the essay published on China Digital Times, a website in California.

Last year, Xu was suspended from his position and investigated by Tsinghua for criticizing the party’s decision in 2018 to remove the presidential term limits from the Chinese constitution, allowing Xi to remain in office indefinitely.

The party has also been confronted with an outburst of public anger after this month’s death from Li Wenliang, a Wuhan doctor who was rebuked in December for warning about the virus. Local authorities were accused of discouraging doctors from talking about the outbreak to avoid overshadowing the important political event of Hubei Province, a legislative assembly in preparation for the National People’s Congress.

Comments on Li’s microblog account accused Wuhan authorities of politically appreciating over public security.

Party leaders have tried to distract anger by allowing state and social media users to criticize local Wuhan officials.

The party received similar criticism of SARS.

The first cases were reported in November 2002, but the party said the disease was under control. An emergency was only issued after President Jiang Zemin handed over power to Hu Jintao in March 2003 for a transition period of a decade.

Xi has built up an enormous authority after being appointed general secretary of the party in 2012 and actually becoming life leader. He took over as leader of the military and offside rivals, including the number 2 party figure, Premier Li Keqiang. Xi has appointed himself as party parties that oversee economic reforms and other important issues.

It was a break with two previous generations of leadership based on consensus among the members of the ruling party’s inner circle of power, the Standing Committee.

This has enabled Xi to push ahead with ambitious plans, including the multi-billion dollar Belt and Road Initiative, to expand trade by building ports, railways and other trade-related infrastructure in Asia, Africa and the Middle East.

But it also makes it harder for Xi to repel the debt. This week he broke a long public silence about the disease by visiting a neighborhood in Beijing that had about 340 cases of the virus.

Xi is personally identified with a host of thorny issues, from the Beijing tariff war with Washington and spiky relations with Taiwan, the self-governed island that the Communist Party claims as its territory, to anti-government protests in Hong Kong and the mass detention of ethnic Muslim minorities in the Xinjiang region in the northwest.

Xi seems to be trying to distance himself from the latest virus outbreak by appointing Prime Minister Li Keqiang on January 26 to lead the party group responsible for anti-disease work.

The next day, Li flew to Wuhan, met doctors and nurses, and visited a supermarket.

“This looks like an attempt to shift the debt to Li Keqiang if progress in the fight against the disease is unsatisfactory,” Lam said.

