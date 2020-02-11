The colleges run support courses for HSC students

Mumbai: With just one week before the Supreme Secondary Certificate (HSC) exams, the Junior Colleges made special arrangements for students. Library times for studying and preparing students have been extended. Teachers conduct tutoring classes and invite teachers from other colleges to explain the examination procedures.

The authorities of the junior colleges announced that they offer special classes for both weak and good students.

Swapna Durve, deputy director of Mithibai College, Vile Parle (West), said: “We run tutoring courses for students who need help. We identify students who have not achieved good grades in their preliminary exams. In these courses we help you one-to-one to solve your questions. “

These courses help students who are not taking private lessons or who are shy to speak in front of the entire class. Durve added: “These students need help because they leave no doubt in class.

They need special attention and we’ll help them get rid of last minute confusion. Some of them cannot afford to attend coaching courses, so they need support. ”

The guest scientists conduct special exam-oriented lectures and convey information relevant to the exam to the students. Umaji Mask, director of Siddharth College in Churchgate, said: “We invited the visiting lecturer to give exam-oriented lectures at our college.

In these lectures, students focus on lessons that are extremely important from the exam perspective. Students can also ask basic exam questions and discuss them openly with the faculty. “

The colleges have also extended library hours to give students access to books, learn and prepare. Jheel Sharma, a teacher, said, “We have extended the library’s closing time from 5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Our libraries are now open to students from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Teachers are also available during college exam days if students need help. ”

Students will appear for the HSC 12th grade from February 18 through March 23.