The cold rain moves in the region, a cold pattern settles.

Cold air
arrives to start the new work week
Most of winter
precipitation has been diverted to the north of the region today, but some rain and
the wind will continue to cross the region.
Look for rain to cross the region in the evening, then decrease
the night advances. The winds are
expected to increase in the night period with gusts in the range of 30 mph
sometimes. The origin of the wind will come from the WNW which will inaugurate a cooler
air.
The top
temperatures in the past two weeks have been well above our normal peak
mid-1940s, as January was a fairly mild month. Look for cooling potential compared to normal
temperatures to install for a spell this week.
Sunday’s highs will be in the low 1940s, Monday’s highs will be high
30s. The night will be in the
teens and 20 in the middle of the week. To say that the old winter man is finally
here is an appropriate statement.
Most
the coming days will be sunny. the
winds will be a notable feature on Sunday, then more of a windy scenario
for the rest of the work week.
Martin
Luther King, Jr. Day is going to be sunny and cold. If your plans include outdoor activities,
be sure to regroup as best you can.
Stay safe.
John Carroll
Chief Meteorologist
follow us on
twitter @WFXRWeather
Love us on
Facebook
WFXR News www.facebook.com/wfxrnews
Like my
Facebook page
WFXR John Carroll www.facebook.com/wfxrjohn
To remember
download our WFXR app on your mobile device, it will keep you safe and
informed.