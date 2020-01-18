The cold rain moves in the region, a cold pattern settles.

Cold air

arrives to start the new work week

Most of winter

precipitation has been diverted to the north of the region today, but some rain and

the wind will continue to cross the region.

Look for rain to cross the region in the evening, then decrease

the night advances. The winds are

expected to increase in the night period with gusts in the range of 30 mph

sometimes. The origin of the wind will come from the WNW which will inaugurate a cooler

air.

The top

temperatures in the past two weeks have been well above our normal peak

mid-1940s, as January was a fairly mild month. Look for cooling potential compared to normal

temperatures to install for a spell this week.

Sunday’s highs will be in the low 1940s, Monday’s highs will be high

30s. The night will be in the

teens and 20 in the middle of the week. To say that the old winter man is finally

here is an appropriate statement.

Most

the coming days will be sunny. the

winds will be a notable feature on Sunday, then more of a windy scenario

for the rest of the work week.

Martin

Luther King, Jr. Day is going to be sunny and cold. If your plans include outdoor activities,

be sure to regroup as best you can.

Stay safe.

John Carroll

Chief Meteorologist

