Attorneys general in 20 states and the District of Columbia filed a lawsuit Thursday challenging a federal regulation that could allow plans to build firearms on 3D printers to be published online.

New York Attorney General Tish James, who helped lead the Attorney General’s coalition, argued that posting the plans would allow anyone to connect to the internet and use the files that can be downloaded to create unregistered and traceable files. types of attack that could be difficult to detect.

The lawsuit, which was joined by California, Washington and 17 other states, was filed in the US District Court in Seattle. It is likely to revitalize a heated debate over the use of 3D firearms and is the latest in a series of efforts by law enforcement officials to prevent the Trump administration from making plans easier.

Proponents have argued that there is a constitutional right to publish the material, but critics argue that making the designs easily accessible online could lead to increased gun violence and put guns in the hands of criminals legally prohibited from owning it.

Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson said a previous multinational trial led the federal judge last year to quash the administration’s earlier attempt to allow the files to be distributed.

“Why is the Trump administration working so hard to allow domestic criminals, criminals and terrorists to access traceable, non-traceable 3D weapons?” Ferguson said in a statement.

For years, law enforcement officials have been trying to draw attention to the dangers posed by so-called ghost weapons, which do not contain registration numbers that could be used to detect them.

A federal judge in November blocked a previous attempt by the Trump administration to allow the files to be released online, claiming the government had violated the law for procedural reasons. However, the administration issued official rules Thursday, transferring the 3D weapons arrangement from the foreign ministry to the Department of Commerce, which could open the door to the plans being made available online.

Government attorneys general argue that the government is violating the law and says such deregulation will “make it much easier for people who cannot own firearms under state or federal law to obtain a lethal weapon without being monitored.” history, “according to the lawsuit. They also argue that the Department of Commerce lacks the power to properly regulate 3D weapons.

“Ghost Guns endanger each of us,” James said in a statement. “While the president and his administration are aware that these homemade weapons are an imminent threat, they continue to take care of the firearm lobby – endangering the lives of millions of Americans.”

In 2015, Cody Wilson and his company, Defense Distributed, sued the federal government after telling him to remove online plans for a 3D gun. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs reached an agreement with the company in 2018 and withdrew the 3D firearms plans from a list of weapons or technical data that cannot be exported. But a coalition of state prosecutors has filed a lawsuit to stop the maneuver, arguing that untraceable plastic weapons pose a threat to national security.

The justice ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the lawsuit filed Thursday.

In addition to Washington, California and New York, the defendant states are: Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Hawaii, Illinois, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Michigan, Minnesota, Minnesota, Minnesota, New Jersey, Minnesota , Vermont Virginia as well as the District of Columbia.

“I have successfully tried the Trump administration’s first reckless attempt, and we will continue to fight against this latest assault on the safety of our communities,” said California Attorney General Xavier Becerra in a statement.

The reviewer blocks online plans to print 3-D inverted weapons

© 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Reference:

Coalition of States Sues Against 3-D Gun Rules (2020, January 24)

retrieved on January 25, 2020

from https://techxplore.com/news/2020-01-washington-multistate-lawsuit-block-d.html

This document is subject to copyright. Except for any fair transaction for private study or research purposes, no

part may be reproduced without written permission. Content is provided for informational purposes only.