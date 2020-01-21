The WCL has presented a preliminary plan to tackle the impending gender disparity in country music. Today, the Viacom network has announced that in the future it will broadcast an equal number of music videos by male and female country artists. “From now on, every hour of video clips on CMT and CMT Music will have full parity between male and female artists,” the channel said on its Twitter account. “It means 50/50. #CMTEqualPay.”

CMT Senior Vice President of Music Strategy Leslie Fram developed the new policy by writing: “Anything that can be done to support women in country music must be turned into action.” She added that there were more announcements to come.

The news was greeted by a number of artists, including Brandi Carlile, who wrote: “CMT is making history in country music as a leader,” and Tegan and Sara, who teased that ‘They could possibly write a country album in response to the changing tide. Last spring, a report from the University of Southern California’s Annenberg Inclusion Initiative found that artists identifying women made up only 16% of the most representative country songs from 2014 to 2018.