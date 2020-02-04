The clock is ticking for companies that are dependent on imports from China

A volunteer stands in front of a Communist Party flag when he measures the temperature of a scooter driver at a road checkpoint in Hangzhou, east China’s Zhejiang Province, on Monday, February 3, 2020. China sent medical personnel and equipment to a newly built hospital, put money into the financial markets, and further restricted Monday’s movement to take new steps to curb a rapidly spreading virus and its escalating effects. (Chinatopix via AP)

For companies looking to sustain losses from the virus outbreak in China, the damage has so far been delayed thanks to a schedule: the outbreak happened just as Chinese factories and many companies were closing anyway to provide workers for the week-long Lunar New Let go home annual leave.

But the breathing space will not last.

If much of industrial China is on hold in the next few weeks, it will be a very real possibility for western retailers, auto companies and manufacturers who depend on Chinese imports to no longer have the goods they depend on ,

In order to meet the deadlines for summer goods, the Chinese factories would have to start production by March 15th. If the Chinese factories instead stopped by May 1st, this would likely paralyze retailers’ crucial school start and fall season.

“There is total uncertainty,” said Steve Pasierb, CEO of the Toy Industry Association.

Wuhan, the Chinese city where the outbreak was most felt, is a center of automobile production. It was closed together with neighboring cities, more than 50 million people isolated and factories brought to a standstill.

So far, US automakers have not had to cut production because of the lack of Chinese parts. David Closs, professor emeritus at Michigan State University’s Department of Supply Chain Management, however said the clock was ticking.

“I would say it’s weeks at the most,” said Closs. “One to two to three weeks.”

The partial shutdown of Wuhan has already affected the production of TV display boards and increased prices, according to a report by the IHS Markit research group. The city has five factories that manufacture liquid crystal displays called LCDs and organic light emitting diodes called OLEDs, both of which are used for television and laptop monitors. China accounts for more than half of the worldwide production of these scoreboards.

David Hsieh, an analyst at IHS Markit, said in a report that “these factories face a shortage of manpower and key components due to mandates to limit the spread of infection,” which led suppliers to be more aggressive about panel prices increase.

Wuhan-based phone maker Motorola has had little impact so far as it has a flexible global supply chain and multiple factories around the world. The well-being of the local staff, Motorola, which belongs to the Chinese electronics company Lenovo, has priority, says a statement.

Tim Cook, Apple’s CEO, told analysts last week that the company’s contractors in China were forced to postpone the reopening of the factories that closed on New Year’s Day. Cook said the company is looking for ways to minimize supply disruptions. Some of its suppliers are located in Hubei, the Chinese province affected by the outbreak. Most Apple iPhones and other devices are made in China.

In the meantime, economists are dramatically deteriorating the outlook for China’s economy, the second largest in the world. Oxford Economics’ Tommy Wu and Louis Kuijs have lowered their Chinese economic growth forecast this year from 6% to 5.4%. They expect most of the damage to be done in the first three months of 2020.

“However, a more serious and sustainable impact cannot be ruled out,” they wrote on Monday.

In this file photo dated December 6, 2018, a woman walks past a red-colored Apple logo in Beijing, China. Apple is temporarily closing its 42 stores in mainland China, one of the largest markets, as a new virus spreads rapidly and the death toll there increased to 259 on Saturday, February 1, 2020. Stores, corporate offices, and contact centers in China through February 9, “out of caution and based on the latest advice from leading health professionals.” (AP photo / Ng Han Guan, file)

Forecasters struggle with strangers. No one knows how long the outbreak will last, how much damage it will do, or how policymakers will respond to the threat.

“We’re looking for precedents,” said Phil Levy, chief economist at Flexport Freight Company, who was an economic advisor to President George W. Bush’s administration.

Some look back on the SARS outbreak that paralyzed the Chinese economy in the early months of 2003. However, the damage caused by SARS quickly subsided: China boomed again at the end of the year. And the global economy developed largely unscathed.

But times have changed in a way that doesn’t help contain economic damage. At that time, China was the worldwide workshop for cheap goods – toys and sneakers, for example. Now China has switched to sophisticated machine parts and electronics like LCDs. And it accounts for around 16% of global economic output, after only 4% in 2003.

Levy was impressed by the reaction of the US airlines to the coronavirus: They suspended flights between the United States and mainland China for weeks – American airlines until March 27, United until March 28, and Delta until April 30.

The move does not only affect tourists, students and business travelers. Passenger planes also carry a lot of cargo.

“When you see them loading these big 747s, it’s not just your luggage,” said Levy. “These can be pallets full of electronics and other things.”

The health crisis coincides with a particularly difficult time for China’s factories. A 19-month trade war with the United States, in which the Trump administration paid $ 360 billion in Chinese imports, has already prompted U.S.-based multinationals to look for alternatives to Chinese suppliers. Many move to Vietnam or other low-wage countries to avoid President Donald Trump’s taxes on goods made in China.

The corona virus and fears that US-China tensions over trade and geopolitics are continuing give them another reason to reduce their dependence on China. Among the multinationals, there is “increasing discomfort that China is slowly becoming quite risky,” said Johan Gott, an independent consultant who specializes in corporate political risks.

However, it is not easy to completely abandon China, where specialized suppliers join together in manufacturing centers and make it easier for factories to procure parts when they need them.

Basic Fun, a toy company based in Boca Raton, Florida, has not yet sought suppliers in Vietnam and India. Its CEO, Jay Foreman, said he hoped the factories in China would resume production in early April, which he believes is the best scenario. However, he fears that further delays could result in factories not resuming production until May 1st.

It’s about a lot. Basic Fun sources about 90% of its toys from China. And Foreman is struggling with the trade war and disruptive protests in Hong Kong.

The corona virus, he said, “is just a continuation of sitting on the knife edge … sleeping on the nail bed, from customs to the Hong Kong riots and the virus. We just can’t get a break.”

Apple temporarily closes stores in China while the virus breaks out

