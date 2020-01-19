Chennai The Minister of Finance of the Union, Nirmala Sitharaman, said Sunday that the type of cleaning in the system that the government led by BJP had to do after coming to power in 2014 was “incredible” and undertook the exercise without rancor or concern .

Between 2014 and 2016, there were many questions about why the reforms were not quick and there were comments that the government was unable to carry them out, she said when she delivered the conference in memory of Nani Palkhivala on “Roadmap to the economy of 5 billion dollars “here.

Noting that there were accusations and criticisms that the government wants to do something but did not, Sitharaman said, “I am totally willing to buy that.”

He recalled that Prime Minister Narendra Modi often said he did not believe in incremental changes and that the country needed a good transformative change.

The stage in which India is today cannot have small marginal increments, but a good transformative change.

“But you could still say that in the last five years the government never did it. That can be a critical analysis and I am totally willing to buy it.”

Because after 2014, the type of cleaning that the government had to do was incredible and we undertook that exercise without rancor, without worrying … we had to do it and it’s part of the game, “he said.

In drafting, Sitharaman said that states have their own views on the Land Acquisition Law Project and that the government could not have done anything because the land after all is with them.

Commenting on the topic ‘Road map for an economy of USD 5 billion’, he said citing the comments of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the government would take the route “Sarkar ka abhaav nahi hona chahiye, prabhaav hona chahiye aur darav nahi hona chahiye” .

“Abhaav and DAAV, which are not desirable, abhaav is inadequacy or lack of adequate presence or deficit. A deficit is not needed. A government is needed where it should be present, where it is expected to work,” he said. .

“Therefore, there should be no abhaav. Dabaav (that is, pressure) is not what you want from the government. Therefore, you want Prabhaav. It is, in general, an influence, facilitation, in general the philosophy with which He has the mandate, “he said.

Noting that the government obtained the mandate through the elections, he said, “the mandate was expressed in many different ways in his manifesto. So, the route to the 5 billion dollars is this.”

“We have to be there to facilitate. We have to be there to facilitate it. We have to be where you need us. Where there are no policies (government reforms),” he said.

On the Bankruptcy and Insolvency Code (IBC) implemented by the government, the union minister said the IBC’s approach was not to close business.

“IBC does not end up treating a closed or bankrupt company. It adopts the approach of having some kind of resolution in which all the people who exploited the company do not return through the” back door “.

IBC was made through better management so that the institution lives and kicks. It’s something I wanted to take from Modi 1.0 to 2.0.

“The point I am trying to make on this road to the USD 5 billion economy is that it is not just an abstraction, it is not how I want it to be India. But also at the micro level, we are responding to each interested party,” she said.

