The city of Seattle is hungry for football, even if it’s XFL football

Will XFL 2.0 fail after a year? Two years? Three years? Will he even be able to get through the whole season? Will it really be a success? The correct answer is “we don’t know yet”, but that won’t stop thoughts and shots from vomiting after a week of Vince McMahon’s second attempt in a professional football league.

What we do know is that the city of Seattle has positioned itself as one of the markets that has shown the most interest in its XFL team. The Dragons may have lost their first game last week to the DC Defenders, but of the 3.3 million viewers who watched on ABC, the top-rated market by far was Emerald City.

Not bad for a road game at 11am PT!

This weekend, the Dragons are making their home debut at CenturyLink Field, and it looks like Seattle is one of the best cities for ticket sales.

For the weekend, each XFL home team gathered over 17,000 fans. This is without the two markets that have sold the most tickets so far, Seattle and St. Louis.

It’s a huge weekend for #XFL. Exceeded all expectations for TV attendance and audience

– Konnor Fulk (@XFLKonnor) February 10, 2020

In fact, the Dragons announced earlier this week in a press release that “due to demand following the team’s season opening at DC Defenders, the Dragons will open additional seating sections at CenturyLink Field for purchase before the Seattle home opens. “

For teams playing in NFL stadiums like the Dragons, only the seats in the lower bowl are expected to be available. The Seattle XFL team is considered the worst in the league, but at least through this first home game, the football fever is spreading beyond our Seahawks.

Field Gulls intends to provide Dragons coverage throughout the season, so if you want to spend some time here Saturday at 2:00 p.m. PT for the Vipers game, grab a beer and snacks and enjoy the show!