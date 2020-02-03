The city of Iowa who can predict who will win the 2020 elections

When people try to predict an election, they look at the polls, listen to the experts or look at the opportunities that the bookmakers offer. Or, in the case of an American election, they could ask the residents of Bremer County in Iowa how they intend to vote.

This county, 125 northeast of the capital Des Moines, is one of the 19 provinces in the United States that voted for every winning president since Ronald Reagan’s first victory in 1980. She has seen the perfect vote record from then until 2016, and throughout the country, six times put a republican in the White House – 1980, 1984, 1988, 2000, 2004 and 2016 – and four times a democrat – 1992, 1996, 2008 and 2012.

And on the eve of the Iowa caucuses, the nation suggested sharply disputed, much-watched and deeply influential first voices of the presidential political cycle, an unscientific straw poll in Bremer County, the 2020 race between Donald Trump and whom Democrats ultimately select as their candidate, will be a very closely fought case.

Six people said they were going to vote Republican, and six said Democrat, with five of the second group tending to Bernie Sanders. A 13th person, consulted on the way out, said he voted for Mr Trump in 2016 but would not do so this year because of the non-presidential way he had acted. Depending on who selected the Democrats, the person considered voting for that party for the first time.

The Independent’s visit to the city of Waverly, the provincial capital, which, according to the latest census, has 9,874 residents, came when people in Iowa desperately search for clues about the outcome of Monday’s caucus or primary. That process was not helped by a sudden decision by the Des Moines Register not to publish his traditional and highly respected eve of caucus testing, amid complaints from the Pete Buttigieg camp that their candidate’s name was not on the candidates they read. of the people surveyed.

“Nothing is more important to the Registry and its polling partners than the integrity of the Iowa Poll,” said Carol Hunter, the editor-in-chief of the newspaper. “That’s why the partners made the difficult decision not to proceed with releasing the Iowa survey.”

The most recent New York Times survey had Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders bind in Iowa for first place, for Mr. Buttigieg. Nationally, the poll placed Mr. Biden on 27 points, ahead of Mr. Sanders, 24, Elizabath Warren, 14, and Michael Bloomberg on 8 points.

Iowa is notoriously difficult to gauge, mainly because of the caucus, or public vote, that takes place over the course of two hours on an ice-cold Monday and for which you must appear in person. If you work in the evening, if you live far from a caucus site, if you are sick, or if you prefer to watch a movie, your voting preferences count for nothing.

Despite all the talk about the caucuses as a great experiment in democracy, many critics think it is deeply undemocratic. In 2016, fewer than 16 percent of people entitled to vote had trouble participating.

For Democrats, the situation this year is all the more uncertain because of the large number of candidates and because of the fear of choosing a candidate who can beat Mr. Trump, many of whom do not like here. (Republicans are also holding a caucus, but Mr. Trump is almost certainly able to beat the handful of challengers through a landslide.)

Indeed, even at this late stage, many Democrats are undecided for whom to choose.

Donald Trump launches a blistering attack on “radical democrats in the street” in Iowa

That was the case with Jennifer Monaghan, 70, who was one of those people interviewed in the Village Square shopping street. She said that Mr. Sanders was her first choice, with Mrs. Warren her second choice, if she had to re-align with the caucuses, if her first choice failed to get 15 percent.

“I want the strongest leader to beat Donald Trump,” said Mrs. Monaghan, a retired veterinary laboratory technician. “Most people have said they have never seen such an election.”

Kurt Fay, a 19-year-old who was riding a motorcycle, raised his vizor to say that he would vote for Mr. Trump. “I like capitalism more than socialism. And the economy is strong, “he said.

Kayla Kingery, 29, loading groceries into her car, said she hadn’t decided yet, but rushed to Mr. Sanders. “I like him because he accepts everyone very much,” she said.

Jerod Santee, 37, certainly knew who he was voting for. “Last time it was Trump, and this time it was Trump.”

Residents said that Bremer County was a friendly place where “everyone knows everyone”.

They said that the partly rural county, with a population of just under 25,000, has become a kind of sleeping community for the city of Waterloo.

A John Deere tractor factory there, along with the University of North Iowa, were among the larger employers.

The town of Waverly itself has a Walmart, a municipal golf course and is home to Wartburg College, a private, Lutheran college that was founded in 1852 in Michigan and moved to Waverly in 1935. The Cedar River cuts through it.

The status of Bremer County as a political weather vane was revealed by the Wall Street Journal, which said analysis of those places suggested that they had a level of education below the national average, along with a slower-than-average population growth between 2010 and 2018. All but one of the provinces have an average household income that is below the national average and are usually older and much less diverse than the nation as a whole.

Gary Buresh, 56, was in Waverly’s McDonald’s while one of his three daughters was running around in the playroom. He said that the city was neither rich nor poor, but was really a representation of a middle class.

He said his family moved here ten years ago because the schools were good. It was a quiet place to live, yet close enough to a big city if they wanted to visit the shops.

Mr. Buresh, a registered republican, said that he had voted for Mr. Trump in 2016, mainly because he did not want to vote for Hillary Clinton, whom he said he did not trust. However, he said he would not vote for Mr Trump in 2020.

“I don’t like the way he behaved in the office. I suspected he could, but not as much as he did, “he said. “It’s very unprofessional … it’s not ready.”

He said that he had listened to all Democrats and that Mr Buttigieg and Andrew Yang were happy. He found Mr Sanders’s ideas too extreme. He also loved Amy Klobuchar and Tom Steyer.

“I’d like to vote for someone who thinks we’re all Americans,” he said. “We don’t seem to be able to do this these days.”

.