The circular economy can improve the profitability of wind energy – and vice versa

The circular economy can use excess wind energy to improve the profitability of the entire energy system. This was demonstrated by VTT’s new modeling tool, which calculated the effects of the circular economy on the Åland Islands, where the share of wind energy is expected to increase rapidly over the next few years.

As the share of wind and solar energy increases, electricity consumption must become more flexible. For example, electric vehicles and heat storage systems can be recharged at peak power generation times, and there will be enough wind power in Åland in particular to continue to be sold on the mainland in the future. But what is the most profitable option for excess electricity use when you look at the region’s entire energy system? This question was answered with the help of the new modeling tool from VTT. The comparison included processes for producing biofuels that could use local waste and side streams, but that consume a significant amount of electricity.

“Our research has shown that the Åland Islands’ energy system is more profitable if excess electricity is used in circular economy processes such as converting biogas to synthetic methane instead of using it for electric cars, district heating and exports. Therefore, investments in the circular economy could be investments promote in wind energy and together increase local material circulation and energy self-sufficiency, “says VTT scientist Kirsikka Kiviranta.

Åland was chosen as the first modeling location due to its clearly defined geographical boundaries. In the future, however, every municipality, city or even every district can be selected for modeling. The essential thing is to map the material and energy flows in this particular area.

In Åland, the production of biodiesel from waste from the fish industry and the processing of biogas into synthetic methane were selected as the circular economy process. In addition to methane, biogas produced from bio-waste contains carbon dioxide, which must be separated from the methane in order to produce a fuel similar to natural gas. However, carbon dioxide can be used to produce synthetic methane with hydrogen. However, hydrogen production requires a lot of electrical energy. As a result, the cost and origin of the electricity largely determine the profitability and environmental sustainability of the process.

Modeling tool to support the selection of energy sources

With VTT’s modeling tool, cities and businesses can not only make investment decisions, but also calculate hourly when electricity should be used in a particular circular economy process and when it is better to take a break. The tool also makes it easier to choose whether the process uses mainly fossil or renewable electrical energy.

“In addition to these circular economy processes, modeling can be used to determine the profitability and sustainability of each process as part of an energy system based on renewable energy,” said Kiviranta.

Connect energy generation and storage

