The Chinese Xiaomi, Huawei, Oppo and Vivo join forces to take over the Google Play Store

China’s Xiaomi, Huawei Technologies, Oppo and Vivo join forces to create a platform for developers outside of China to upload apps to all their app stores at the same time, analysts say it is intended to dominate Google’s Play Store to fight. The four companies are nodding away in what is known as the Global Developer Service Alliance (GDSA). The platform is intended to make it easier for developers of games, music, movies and other apps to bring their apps to the market, according to knowledgeable people.

The GDSA was initially intended to launch in March, sources said, although it is not clear how that will be affected by the recent coronavirus outbreak. A prototype website says the platform will initially include nine “regions,” including India, Indonesia, and Russia. Oppo and Vivo are both owned by the Chinese manufacturer BBK Electronics. Huawei, Oppo and Vivo declined to comment on this story. A Xiaomi spokesperson denied Huawei’s involvement and said the GDSA “serves solely to facilitate the uploading of apps by developers to the respective Xiaomi, OPPO and Vivo app stores. There is no competitive interest between this service and the Google Play Store.

Google, whose services are banned in China, earned around $ 8.8 billion from the Play Store globally in 2019, said Katie Williams, an analyst at Sensor Tower. Google also sells content such as movies, books and apps in the Play Store and collects a commission of 30 percent. Google did not respond to a request for comment.

“By forming this alliance, each company wants to reap the benefits of others in different regions, with Xiaomi’s strong user base in India, Vivo and Oppo in Southeast Asia and Huawei in Europe,” said Nicole Peng, the VP of Mobility at Canalys . “Secondly, it’s about building some more negotiating power against Google,” she added.

Together, the four companies accounted for 40.1 percent of global shipments via mobile phones in the fourth quarter of 2019, according to the IDC recommendation. While Oppo, Vivo and Xiaomi have full access to Google services in international markets, Huawei lost last year access to new devices after the United States prohibited US suppliers from selling goods and services, citing national security.

Chinese vendors are trying to capture a larger share of software and services while hardware sales are slowing down, said Will Wong, a smartphone analyst at IDC. “App store, app pre-loading, advertising and gaming are areas that can generate new revenue,” he said. Huawei also distances itself from Google by developing its own Harmony OS as an alternative.

The GDSA website contains the Wanka Online logo, an Android ecosystem platform listed in Hong Kong alongside a contact person for the GDSA General Secretariat. Wanka refused to confirm his involvement. The GDSA may lure some app developers by giving more publicity than the already crowded Play Store, and the new platform could offer better monetary incentives, analysts say.

“By making it easy for developers to increase their reach across multiple app stores, Huawei, Oppo, Vivo and Xiaomi are attracting more developers and ultimately more apps,” said Williams. Managing the alliance can be a challenge according to Peng. “Implementation is difficult because it is difficult to say which company is gaining more weight and investing more in it. We have not seen the alliance model work well in the past. ”

Edited by: Chhavianshika Singh.