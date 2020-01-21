A Chinese theme park has sparked a wave of outrage on social media after it forced a pig to jump from a 68-meter-high tower, he said Monday.

The incident took place on January 18 at the Meixin Red Wine Town theme park in the vast Chinese municipality of Chongqing, the BBC said in a report.

The advertising event, which the organizers called the golden pig bungee jumping, was held to celebrate the opening of the theme park’s bungee jumping attraction.

The pig, which according to local reports weighed 75 kg, is pushed out of the tower with a purple cape tied to the shoulders. In a video of the incident, you can hear what sounds like pig shrieks.

What happens next to the pig is not shown, although many local media reports said it was finally sent to a slaughterhouse.

Although a handful of people defended the incident on social media, saying it was no different than “killing a pig for food,” most users condemned the company’s actions.

“This is a super vulgar marketing tactic,” said one commentator, while another said: “Killing animals for consumption and treating them cruelly for entertainment are two different things … There is no need to torture them like that.”

The animal protection organization Peta condemned the incident, calling it “animal cruelty at its worst.”

“Pigs experience pain and fear in the same way that we do, and this disgusting public relations trick should be illegal,” Jason Baker, senior vice president of international campaigns at Peta, told BBC News.

Since then, the theme park issued a statement, saying it accepted the “criticism” it had received.

“We sincerely accept criticism and advice from Internet users and apologize to the public,” he said.

“We will improve (our) marketing of the tourist site, to provide tourists with better services.”

