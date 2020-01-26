Edical staff members who wear protective clothing to help stop the spread of a deadly virus that began in the city, arrive with a patient at the Wuhan Red Cross Hospital in Wuhan (Image: AFP via Getty)

The Chinese president warned that the coronavirus outbreak has accelerated its spread as the death toll rises to 56.

President Xi Jinping has closed public transportation and meetings throughout China, while taking medical staff and supplies to Wuhan, the epicenter of the outbreak, which remains on alert.

The US consulate UU. In Wuhan, he announced Sunday that he will evacuate his staff and some private citizens aboard a charter flight.

The latest figures reported on Sunday morning cover the previous 24 hours and mark an increase of 15 deaths and 688 cases for a total of 1,975 infections.

Cases have also been found in Thailand, Japan, South Korea, the United States, Vietnam, Singapore, Malaysia, Nepal, France, Australia and Canada.

A notice from the US embassy UU. In Beijing, he said there would be limited capacity to transport US citizens on Tuesday’s flight from Wuhan that will go directly to San Francisco.

Security personnel check the temperature of journalists before the press conference of the State Council Information Office (SCIO) about a deadly virus, in Beijing (Image: AFP via Getty)

People who wear protective masks to help stop the spread of a deadly SARS-like virus outside the Forbidden City (behind) in Beijing (Image: AFP through Getty)

The Chinese army deployed medical specialists on January 25 at the epicenter of a spiral viral outbreak that killed 41 people (Image: AFP through Getty)

He said that if there are not enough seats, priority will be given to people “at greater risk of coronavirus.”

French automaker PSA Group said it will evacuate its employees from Wuhan, put them in quarantine and then take them to France.

The French Foreign Ministry said it was working on “eventual options” to evacuate the French citizens of Wuhan “who want to leave.”

Also on Sunday, two of Hong Kong’s biggest attractions, Hong Kong Disneyland and Ocean Park, announced they were closing at the moment.

Travel agencies have been told to stop all group trips and concerns about the potential impact of millions of people traveling back to the cities after China’s Lunar New Year holiday end on Thursday are increasing.

At the heart of the outbreak, where 11 million residents are already locked up, Wuhan banned most of the use of vehicles, including private cars, in downtown areas as of Sunday.

China has extended drastic travel restrictions to contain viral contagion (Image: AFP through Getty)

The city will allocate 6,000 taxis to neighborhoods to help people move if necessary.

Wuhan plans to build a second makeshift hospital with approximately 1,000 beds to handle the growing number of patients.

The city said it was expected to complete another hospital before February 3.

Medical workers have been among those infected and the Wuhan media reported that a doctor died of the virus on Saturday. The 62-year-old man worked in the ear, nose and throat department of Hubei Xinhua Hospital.

According to reports, medical supplies are urgently taken to the city, including 14,000 protective suits, 110,000 pairs of gloves and masks and glasses.

The National Health Commission said it is bringing medical equipment to help manage the outbreak, a day after videos circulating online showed thousands of frantic people masked for exams and complaints that people were rejected in hospitals that were in capacity

The new virus comes from a large family of what is known as coronaviruses, and some cause nothing worse than a cold.

It causes cold and flu-like symptoms, such as cough and fever, and in more severe cases, shortness of breath. It can make pneumonia worse, which can be fatal.

Around China, the authorities canceled a series of Lunar New Year events and closed the main tourist destinations and cinemas.

The Forbidden City of Beijing and the Disneyland of Shanghai closed and people canceled restaurant reservations before the holidays, usually a time for family reunions, tourist visits and other festivities in the country of 1.4 billion people.

In Beijing and other cities, most people wore medical masks on buses and the subway or in public places such as supermarkets, where workers distributed hand sanitizers to customers.

Some parts of the country had control points for temperature readings and made the masks mandatory.

Those who died from the virus have been mostly middle-aged or elderly people, who sometimes suffer from other conditions that weaken their ability to defend themselves.