The Chinese doctor who alerted the Wuhan corona virus has passed away

The Chinese doctor, who tried to warn others about the Wuhan corona virus, has died, according to several state media reports.

Li Wenliang, a 34-year-old doctor from Wuhan, warned in December of his alumni group at the medical school about the novel coronavirus. In the Chinese news app WeChat, seven patients were diagnosed with SARS-like illness at a local fish market and were quarantined in his hospital.

Shortly after posting the news, the Wuhan police accused Li of rumor trading. He was one of several medics targeted by the police for trying to whistle the deadly virus in the first few weeks of the outbreak. More than 28,000 people fell ill and more than 560 were killed.

Li was hospitalized on January 12 after contracting the virus from one of his patients, and was confirmed to have the coronavirus on February 1.

On Thursday, the World Health Organization replied to the news of Li’s death on Twitter and wrote: “We are deeply saddened by Dr. Li Wenliang. We all have to celebrate the work he did on # 2019nCoV. “

The death toll and the number of people infected with the Wuhan coronavirus continue to increase, and despite the stringent quarantine and population control methods used in central China, there are no signs of a slowdown.

The number of confirmed cases worldwide was 28,275 on Thursday, including more than 28,000 in China. The number of cases in China rose 3,694 or 15% the previous day. So far there have been 565 deaths, all but two in China, one in the Philippines and one in Hong Kong.