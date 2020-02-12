The charges against the guard who threatened to kill Trump after the prosecutors decided he was “an idiot”

The charges have been withdrawn against a Florida security guard accused of threatening President Donald Trump after prosecutors said his online video was “a tirade by an idiot.”

The Sun Sentinel from South Florida reports that federal and national prosecutors have agreed to drop charges against Chauncy Lump, 26, and he was recently released from prison a month after he was charged.

Prosecutors issued a memo stating that the threat from Lumpy against Trump was “more anger attack by an idiot” than an act of someone with the “intention of actually executing his words”.

Download the new Independent Premium app

Share the whole story, not just the headlines

Download now

The secret service said Lump made a live Facebook video last month shortly after the US military killed an Iranian general. They say that Lumpy said to the camera: “He killed my leader and I have to kill him,” while periodically showing a semi-automatic rifle.

view more

Lumpy had white cream on his face, a towel wrapped like a turban on his head, and a clear shower curtain wrapped around his body, the desk said.

He is said to have made several threats, including: “He killed my leader, please tell me where is Donald Trump?” and “I have to find the Donald, because if I don’t find it, I have to blow up Broward County.”

The president stayed in his Mar-a-Lago resort, less than an hour from Bubbles house.

The corresponding press

.