The Champions Season 2 Finale

V The unbeatable crew that was in Dance Plus 4, who won fourth place in America’s Got Talent last year, has now reached the final of the AGT champions. His final performance had left the American public speechless.

The Indian dance team V Unbeatable captured the fantasy of the public around the world with its incredible movements in season 14. Got Talent of the United States. The team ended up finishing in fourth place, and many won to win.

However, they are now back in the US. UU. For America’s Got Talent: The Champions Season 2 and now they’ve reached the end of the show. V Invincible danced with a series of amazing twists, jumps and tricks.

Judges Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel and Alesha Dixon (who received garlands before the presentation) were completely confused, since they could only see the energy and enthusiasm that were developing on stage.

The performance ended with a standing ovation, after which Simon Cowell declared: “The appeal to me is that you are not a professional act. You are just normal boys and girls who have joined and done something remarkable. The fact that you had so little time to prepare, makes it even more incredible. ”

