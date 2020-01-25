The Champion Edition comes to Switch

So, um, put this under “oops”. EB Games Canada claims on Twitter that Street Fighter V: Champion Edition will come to Nintendo Switch and you should pre-order it now. However, the game is not available on the EB Games Canada website. In addition, Capcom has made no such announcement regarding the Street Fighter V heading to Switch in any form. So far, the title was only available for PlayStation 4 and PC.

Either EB Games Canada made a typo that will be corrected soon (which is possible because an earlier tweet created today has a strange mistake), or posted a tweet early and totally ruined Capcom’s announcement plans.

Street Fighter V was originally released in February 2016 in a relatively incomplete state, but since then many improvements and additions have been made. The Arcade Edition was released in 2018. The Champion Edition will be released in February this year. At this point, the game contains a fairly large selection of characters, including all-time favorites like Ryu, Ken, Chun-Li, Guile, and Blanka, but it also includes new or lesser-known characters like Abigail, Ed, Falke, G, Gill, Poison and Seth.

Until Capcom says something official, it is not certain whether Street Fighter V: Champion Edition will really come on the Nintendo hybrid platform. In the meantime, you can just flip your Nintendo 3DS over and play more Super Street Fighter IV: 3D Edition.

