The Caucuses from Iowa suck but the food is good

Candidates from both parties come to Iowa every four years to claim that they care about the state and its residents before leaving immediately after the caucuses are over, many never return. It is the “political equivalent of the Olympic Games,” said Shawn Sebastian, a local activist, an exhausting and exaggerated spectacle of money flowing in and ultimately leaving the state’s political infrastructure worse than before.

For months, candidates continue to admit to voters of the state, a process in which most culinary delights are often devoured. On Tuesday, the day after the caucuses, with the results still unknown to the Democrats because of a perfect, and fully predictable, storm of daily human incompetence mixed with spectacular technological failure, I decided to eat as much food as possible that Iowa is known for being so human possible, because why not? I already felt dead inside! “It’s your job to fall in the right place between uncomfortably full and actual death,” my editor and chaos agent Alexis Sobel-Fitts told me. I chose three iconic Des Moines locations and accepted the challenge.

9:15 am

My first stop was the iconic Waveland Cafe, one of those tchotchke-filled diners that shouts “authenticity” and has been one of the many stops for candidates as they roam the state for years. Signatures of politicians and presidential candidates, who have proven how reliable they are, one sausage wrapped in a pancake at a time, adorn one wall. I saw Steve Bullock’s name at the top. (RIP, Steve.) The actor Jason Momoa, who grew up in Norwalk, Iowa, is also a fan, to the point where a dish is named in his honor.

I considered ordering the “Momoa”, which is a complete order of hash browns that are then topped with biscuits and gravy, accompanied by two eggs and what I can imagine is the value of a whole pig. I asked the waiter behind the counter, a very friendly middle-aged blonde woman in a shirt from the Chiefs of Kansas City, how much food that is, and she showed me with her hands. It is, as you can imagine, quite a lot of food, so I decided to order what was essentially a “half Momoa”, which I thought was ambitious.

I have waited 22 years for a woman and she has never said a swear word until today.

I asked my server if she was the cause. (No.) What was the mood in the cafe this morning? “Many people said they will never do it again,” she told me. She added: “I have waited 22 years for one woman and she has never said a swear word until today.”

Photo: Esther Wang

The food arrived on two plates, and I dug into it. So far so good – the baked potatoes were cooked perfectly, the bacon the right point between chewy and crispy, the cookies soft and the gravy rich.

A young woman sat down on the stool next to me and drank a glass of water as if it were a shot of whiskey. I understood – we all felt a sort of caucus-related hangover. She told me that her name was Jenna, that she was 25 and a carpenter, and that she was a fan of Pete Buttigieg. What did she think of all those election night fucks?

“I think it’s a lot of shit. I think they have the results, and they just don’t know. It’s Iowa,” she said.

Jenna read an article sent to her by some friends in an attempt to convince her not to support Buttigieg while she was eating, warning darkly how “national security mandarins” “cared” Buttigieg to become president. “Their only reservation is that he is apparently a CIA plant,” she said. She saw the look on my face. “I know, I know,” she said laughing. Yet she went back to reading the article and I went to dinner again. I could only finish half a half of a Momoa and felt pleasantly full.

11:07 a.m.

I went to Smitty’s Tenderloin Shop, felt good, felt confident. Smitty’s is a somewhat shabby brick restaurant with one floor close to the airport of Des Moines and, incidentally, the offices of the Iowa Democratic Party. It is famous for its king sirloin sandwich – a breaded pork tenderloin embedded in a hamburger bun, and just like Waverly Cafe, known as a meeting place for reporters and candidates every four years. The caucuses have been good for business at Smitty’s lately. This year Bill de Blasio had visited; a CNN crew had arrived on Monday.

According to the menu I could choose between a “large” or a “small” version of the sandwich, and in the spirit of this exercise I went with the “large” one.

It was much larger than I expected, with the pork chop easy to measure twice the size of the sandwich:

Photo: Esther Wang

The waiter, again a very friendly blonde middle-aged woman, this time called Jo Jo, must have felt my confusion about eating this “sandwich”. “Do you want a knife and fork?” She asked me. I refused, determined to eat this breaded monster with my hands, although I wasn’t sure how to eat it. The sandwich itself is an ode to tradition, Jo Jo told me. “His grandfather started it with the sandwich that didn’t fit,” she said, referring to the current owner of Smitty’s, and it had been that way for decades.

I told her that I was in town for the caucuses. Jo Jo had heard of Monday’s show, or the lack thereof, of the Today show that morning. “How embarrassing for Iowa. How stupid, “said Jo Jo. “But I don’t know. They don’t even know yet, do they?”

Next to me was a man named Don, a caucus goer. “Probably this system that they had here would streamline everything,” he said laughing. “Back to the drawing board.” He was not a fan of the caucus process, which he thought was too hard. “It’s ridiculous,” he said.

In the meantime I had gone through a third of the king’s loin, which I suppose I would like if I had already eaten a fourth of a Momoa two hours earlier. Was it perfectly fitting if it were cartoon-like in size? Yes. Was it transcendent? No. I started feeling sick. I finished half of the king’s loin, unsure if I could continue. So much blood was now flowing to my stomach and intestines that I felt dizzy.

12:16 pm

The entire week I had been to Des Moines, I had heard of something called a “taco pizza,” creating a local delicacy, so the story goes, in 1974 by a white person named Happy Joe Whitty. My last stop would be at a Casey’s, a chain of stores and gas station known for its taco pizzas.

“May I have a small taco pizza,” I said weakly when I entered. Immediately after saying those words I had to squat, a wave of nausea that touched me at the thought of just putting something more in my mouth.

While I waited for my taco pizza from my position a few centimeters off the ground, I noticed that a customer was having problems with the credit card reader. “That’s what happens when you trust technology,” the cashier joked. Ouch. Not today!!!

My pizza arrived and I cast a full glance. As far as I could see, it was a standard sausage pizza with lettuce, tomatoes and Doritos on top, plus some “taco sauce” in packets, similar to what I think the result would be if a Taco Bell had a baby with a Pizza Hut.

Photo: Esther Wang

I took a bite and felt that I could not continue. I was determined to eat at least one slice. Every bite was faint and salty somehow. As I considered the remaining pizza, my body and my brain finally screamed, “NOOOOOOOOOO.”

Iowa had defeated me. I had played myself, just like the Iowa Democratic Party. Fortunately for me, this year’s spectacle may be his last.

.