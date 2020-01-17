A Catholic school in Virginia is investigating an incident in which a student publishes a photo with a black face and the N word as the caption.

According to sister Cecilia DwyerThe student, the headmaster of Saint Gertrude High, will be disciplined after investigating the “offensive” and racist Snapchat shared on social media, reports CBS 6.

The person in the photo wears the uniform of the private Catholic girls’ school and a mask of a CPR male with the N word given below, reports CBS 6.

“Letting something so disrespectful happen is shocking. I know I was shocked when I saw it,” Dwyer told CBS 6. “We’re trying to figure out how it happened and how it developed.”

CBS 6 reports that after posting the racist photo on social media, Richmond police officers were at school to respond to a student threat.

Dwyer said to CBS 6, “It was a threat of violence against the student himself. We sent them to the police and they try to track them down. They offered us additional protection.”

In an email to parents and students, CBS 6 reported that Sister Dwyer wrote the following: “This morning we came across some deeply disturbing and racially insensitive images of current students getting through our community through social media. Such offensive and inappropriate content clearly violates not only our school policies, but also the principles and values ​​on which our school was founded. I would like to emphasize that this type of behavior is not tolerated in Saint Gertrude. “

Dwyer added, CBS 6 reports, “I want to assure you that we are addressing this matter to determine the cause and to address the situation appropriately in accordance with our Code of Conduct, Guidelines and Values. I urge all parents to discuss with their children how important it is to respect others, the dangers associated with posting on social media, and the far-reaching consequences for the perpetrators and victims of racist incidents. “

