The carrot festival contributes to the continuation of family traditions

HOLTVILLE, California (KYMA, KECY) – Thousands of residents lined the streets to see the latest parade presentations from various groups across the Imperial Valley.

The manager of the Holtville Chamber of Commerce, Rosie Allegranza, said the “Carrot Festival” is an event that all residents look forward to every year.

“Because we’re such a small town. 6,000. Everyone knows everyone here. And so you come home to see your friends, your family, it’s a reunion.”

Allegranza added that the festival highlights the harvest that Holtville has put on the menu.

“We are the largest carrot producer in winter. All carrots come from our region.”

Joe Escobar recalls the days when he enjoyed the festival as a child. It is a tradition that he hopes to pass on to his children.

“We’ve been doing this since they were little. Her sister is in the parade today. So we came out to support her.”

For Escobar, it’s about capturing valuable moments every year.

“They never forget anything. We make the old-fashioned ice cream. We like that and all the games. Only you know memories. The smell, everything.”

