The care worker was outraged after McDonald's Big Mac delivered 'half-eaten'

Amma Mensha had to throw her hamburger when it was delivered with missing pieces (Image: MEN Media)

A caregiver has criticized Uber Eats after her hamburger was delivered to work with two huge bites.

Amma Mensha ordered a Big Mac meal to spend the night shift at St Mary’s Care Home in Scunthorpe.

She spent £ 21.50 at a McDonald’s for her and two colleagues, but while her burgers were intact, hers half-eaten.

It remains a mystery who helped himself with his Big Mac, since both the delivery application and McDonald’s have denied responsibility.

Amma said: “I couldn’t believe it when I saw it. It was disgusting that someone had bitten the hamburger.

‘We were hungry during the night shift and wanted to order some food, so I said we should use the Uber Eats app. I have used it many times before without any problem. “

McDonald’s and Uber Eats have denied responsibility for the half-eaten hamburger

Uber Eats allows customers to order from a restaurant near them and have an Uber driver deliver it to their door.

Amma said the food arrived quickly and everything seemed in perfect condition, until he opened the Big Mac box.

He threw away the hamburger when he discovered that pieces of it were missing and he had to make do with his fries alone.

She was happy to receive a refund for her meal, but is reluctant to receive a delivery from Uber Eats anymore.

Amma went hungry after someone served her hamburger (Image: MEN media)

He still has no idea who sank his teeth into his burger and has promised to pick up his food the next time he craves a McDonald’s.

She said: ber Uber said they couldn’t do anything and call McDonald’s.

“McDonald’s said they had checked the CCTV and there seemed to be no problem with the hamburger when it was sent.”

Both companies declined to comment on the mystery of the missing hamburger.