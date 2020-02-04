The cameraman shoots with a camera that costs more than the car

EAST HOLLYWOOD, California – Robert Altman once said, “Filmmaking is an opportunity to live many lives,” which explains why so many of us in LA are drawn to the entertainment industry.

The shine, the glamor and hopefully the immortality. But for every A-List director, there’s a roster of talent that helps them shine. Especially the cameraman.

“So this is my RED. This is my baby, ”said Dominic López as he built his camera. “For my aesthetics, it’s the perfect tool to tell the stories I want to tell. It cost quite a bit of money. It’s pretty much the same as owning a luxury vehicle, but that’s fine because I don’t have a chance had to go to film school. I own this equipment and practice every day or as often as possible, that’s my film school. “

Cinematographer Dominic López estimates he has spent over $ 100,000 on equipment, including cameras, lenses, lights, and everything else you need to shoot a movie.

“I want to let the sun in and test what the torches do,” López said to his girlfriend, actress Kelsey Gunn, as they were preparing to take a shot.

It’s an enormous investment, but for this aspiring cameraman, the chance outweighs the risk. Whenever he has a chance, he makes short videos to improve his craft.

“So one of the things I always do, I always update my role and create content,” said López. “I just like to play my creative muscles, and most of all, I just got a new lens that I’m really looking forward to.”

It was not easy for someone who constantly invests in himself. López moved from Reno to LA to pursue his Hollywood dream and recently decided to refuse to work as a grip to focus entirely on his camera. But his camera costs more than his car, so he’s working to pay it off by shooting commercials and products for brands and social media.

“One of the most challenging but rewarding aspects of cinematography is working with the director to create the right graphics,” said López. “What is also exciting today is the new technology that makes it easier and simpler, but expands your options in the images and you can create, and it’s like this wonderful collaboration of now art and science.”

López has produced numerous short films and has worked as a director for photography on six independent feature films. However, his ultimate goal is to get into studio movies and work with the great directors.

“Roger Deakins will be one of the filmmakers I primarily look up to. It is the reason why so many films look like today, ”said López. “Bradford Young, following in his footsteps, is just fantastic. And even Rachel Morrison is simply phenomenal. I look up to them because they have all developed their own voice and aesthetics. In this way I try to find out what my voice and what my aesthetics are. “

If Hollywood is the stuff dreams are made of, López is in the right business.