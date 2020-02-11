The Broward County teacher union is asking the school district to change the shooting practice policy

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – The shooting in which 17 people were killed on Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Valentine’s Day 2018 led to many changes at Broward County Public Schools – including an urge for more active shooting exercises. Some teachers now believe that the unannounced exercises traumatize children.

President Anna Fusco of Broward Teachers Union said the union stands behind a nationwide call for an end to unannounced active shooting practice to stop traumatizing students because schools work to protect students from gun violence.

The US Federation of Teachers, the National Education Association and the Everytown for Gun Safety Support Fund want school districts to change their policies to ensure that the exercises do more good than harm by focusing on teacher training rather than simulation from a real shooting.

“Not knowing if it’s real or if it’s an exercise,” Fusco said. “And then there is the other component that makes them insensitive, such as” Ugh! Another!'”

In Florida, schools must conduct active shooting exercises every month, but Broward County Public Schools can change that quickly.

“The district agrees that doing such exercises every month is excessive and has an impact on students,” said Brian Katz, Broward County Public Schools Chief Safety and Security Officer.

The school district plans to continue with other ways to teach students and staff how to respond in these situations. The ideas include video lessons.

Lori Alhadeff, a member of Broward County’s school board and the mother of 14-year-old Parkland-shooting victim Alyssa Alhadeff, said the shooting practice is important.

“We need students and teachers to know what those exercises are and to be confident,” Alhadeff said. “We need to enable our students and teachers to know what to do in a life-threatening emergency.”

