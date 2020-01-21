The bromance of Brad Pitt and Dax Shepard is what we need now

Brad and Dax is where he is

While we could be talking about a love between Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston, who met at the Actors Guild Awards on Sunday night, we believe that Dax Shepard’s appointment with the actor is something that should be postponed.

Like, Brad and Jen in 2020 is a vibe, of course, but Dax is a darling legend.

The actor, who is with Kristen Bell and shares two daughters with the Good Place star when he doesn’t date Brad Pitt, has revealed that he finally got his celebrity crush.

After expressing his love for the star Brad of Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, Dax told Ellen DeGeneres this week: ‘I went on a date with him. I’m not kidding you.

‘In the manner of Brad Pitt, it was spectacular. We took a helicopter … you think I’m lying! We took a helicopter to a motorcycle track. We both love riding a motorcycle. Only the two of us took an excursion to this motorcycle track. “

We can imagine it now. It is as if we were there.

Dax continued: ‘I felt like a pretty woman. I felt like Julia Roberts in Pretty Woman.

‘I was waiting for him to put that helicopter in Rodeo (Drive in Beverly Hills) and let me go crazy in one of those stores with his credit card.

‘If it had happened, I wouldn’t have been surprised. It was that amazing. “

Oh, tell us more Dax!

The star said that Brad “attacked that track as his Trojan character,” calling him “warrior on two wheels.”

Praise the alliteration, as Dax added: único Unique regret: when you ride motorcycles you are in leather from head to toe, so I was not seeing trapeze, no abs. So, hopefully, the next date will be for some kind of beach community where we can splash a little. Brad, let’s go to the beach, my friend. “

Dax previously told his host friend of the talk show on his show that he was very much in love with Brad, like 70% of the population.

“I have real, real and strong feelings about Brad Pitt,” he said in 2014, adding: “I’m obsessed with him.” He has great taste, he is a phenomenal producer … he is aging with such grace. “

He later said that Brad was “someone who has fallen from the stars,” since he received a painting of his affections.

Brad, who later appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, admitted that the feeling was mutual.





