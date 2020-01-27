The broken heart forced me to stop music for three years

Top musician Ofori Amponsah revealed that he had taken an unexpected three-year break from music due to a broken heart.

According to Otoolege’s hitmaker, his whole life was cut short because he didn’t understand why his own friend would treat him that way.

“Someone I helped came into my house and destroyed my marriage. Someone I opened my doors to could do this to me. That day, I did a show at the national theater, but I played badly on stage because I was surprised that someone I really helped me do that. Since then, I could no longer write, sing or do anything. For about three years, I was closed. No shows, nothing. I was in my room. I became alone, “he said.

He also established that the incident had somewhat revived his faith, adding that he had decided to found a church after a prophet had advised him to run to God.

“The only thing I remembered at the time was to pray. I was there one day when a prophet called me and informed me that if I do not run to God, nothing will work well for me, ”he said.

Watch the interview below:

[integrated] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xN5nGFx1on0 [/ integrated]