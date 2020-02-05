The British government will have to get out of gasoline, diesel and hybrid cars in four ways by 2035

The future of the British automobile? Photo credit: Bubble_Tea Stock / Shutterstock

The UK government recently agreed to ban the sale of new diesel and gasoline vehicles from 2040 to 2035. The move surprised some, but the most surprising was the confirmation that the ban will also include hybrid vehicles with internal combustion engines on fossil fuels and an electric battery pack.

They would have taken the noise and fumes on the side of the road for granted, but the ban would mean that gasoline and diesel will be banned from new cars within 15 years. This would have obvious benefits for reducing CO2 emissions and improving air quality, but there are significant obstacles for the UK auto industry that must be overcome in the meantime.

In 2019, only 1.6% of newly sold passenger cars were electric vehicles, but they will have to make up the majority of sales by 2035. How can the next decade and a half get Britain on the road to driving CO2-free cars?

1. Skills and training

Britain has a wealth of talent and expertise when it comes to designing and building petrol and diesel vehicles. In 2018, the UK produced 2.72 million engines and was the fourth largest automaker country in the EU in terms of total vehicle production.

If the UK wants to maintain or expand this £ 82 billion industry in 2035, much of the existing workforce will need to be re-trained in the manufacture of electric vehicles. A wave of engineers with knowledge of electric and autonomous vehicles will also be required to develop the next generation of electric vehicles.

2. Innovation and infrastructure

The good news is that universities and startups in the UK are behind the world’s leading research into new battery technologies. There is more than one way to power an electric car, and these batteries come in a dizzying variety: solid-state electrolyte batteries, inexpensive sodium ion batteries, and lithium-air batteries that can store much more energy than conventional lithium-ion batteries.

The government is investing £ 274 million in battery research and manufacturing over four years as part of the Faraday Challenge. After that, however, investments still need to be followed up to ensure that these technologies enable the difficult transition from prototype to mass production.

All of these electric vehicles also need charging stations, and their increased electricity needs in the national grid must be met by renewable energies. That could be over 80 terawatt hours (TWh) – an increase in demand by a quarter. New solar parks and wind turbines need to be built, along with new power lines, substations, and quick-charging grids to distribute the electricity. If all of this is to be achieved by 2035, action and investment are needed almost immediately.

3. Lifespan and recycling

Many electric cars run on lithium-ion batteries that begin to age and lose the amount of electricity that they can store from the moment they are manufactured. This is not a big problem with our cellphones, which have small batteries and are replaced every few years. In electric vehicles, however, the battery is usually the most expensive part of the vehicle.

In 2017, the average lifespan of a battery pack for electric vehicles was eight years, and only 10-50% of it could be recycled. The goal for 2035 is batteries that last 15 years and are 95% recyclable. Researchers need to improve the design of these batteries and the cars themselves to achieve this, and the government needs to build facilities where batteries can be recycled. The raw materials lithium, cobalt, nickel and carbon are separated so that they can be reused in the next generation of batteries.

4. Hydrogen

Battery electric vehicles are not the only solution. Hydrogen fuel cells combine hydrogen and oxygen from the air to produce water and electricity. If the hydrogen fuel is generated by electrolysis using renewable energy, the process can have zero CO₂ emissions.

Hydrogen fuel cells are less energy efficient than batteries, but the compressed hydrogen tank can be refilled in less than five minutes like a petrol or diesel car. This makes hydrogen ideal for vehicles that make repeated long-distance journeys and are currently limited by the range and charging times of battery vehicles such as taxis and vans.

Trucks and buses are not covered by the 2035 ban, but hydrogen is also an ideal alternative fuel for them. London has eight hydrogen buses, but there are only 17 hydrogen filling stations in the UK compared to 15,000 charging stations for electric vehicles. A hydrogen tank network is urgently needed to decarbonize the parts of the UK’s transport network that are difficult to reach for electric vehicles.

The common theme in all these points is investment. If the British government really intends to achieve its ambitious new goal, it must invest heavily and soon. If done right, it could get the automotive industry going again and position Britain as the world leader in electric vehicle production.

Germany’s Bosch drives hydrogen cells for cars

Provided by

The conversation

This article was republished in The Conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read the original article.

Quote:

Four ways the UK government should phase out gasoline, diesel, and hybrid cars by 2035 (2020, February 5)

Retrieved February 5, 2020

from https://techxplore.com/news/2020-02-ways-uk-phase-petrol-diesel.html

This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealings for the purpose of private study or research, no

Part may be reproduced without written permission. The content is provided for informational purposes only.