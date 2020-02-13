The British Boris Johnson shakes the government with Shuffle Cabinet

LONDON – British Prime Minister Boris Johnson shook his government on Thursday and fired and appointed ministers for important cabinet positions.

Johnson wanted to strengthen his hold on the government after winning a large parliamentary majority in the December elections. That victory enabled Johnson to get Britain out of the European Union last month and deliver on his most important election promise.

Now his conservative government faces the even greater challenge of negotiating a new relationship with the 27 countries by the end of this year. The two sides are aiming for a deal for trade, security and other areas by the time a transitional period after the Brexit ends on December 31.

So far, the two parties are far apart in their requirements. And even with a deal, the UK faces a huge adjustment when decades of seamless trade and travel with the EU end in early 2021.

Johnson began firing his cabinet shuffle by Secretary-General Julian Smith of Northern Ireland – a surprising move. Smith was widely praised for helping put an end to the political stalemate that Northern Ireland left behind for three years without a regional government and assembly. Following pressure from the British and Irish governments, the most important Irish nationalist and British unionist power-sharing parties returned to work last month.

Johnson must not only move his cabinet, but also appoint a new leader for the UN climate conference that will take place in Britain later this year. The summit, known as the 26th Conference of the Parties, or COP26, is scheduled for November in Glasgow.

Planning has started well, with Johnson firing Claire O’Neill, a former British minister who was appointed to lead the event last week.

