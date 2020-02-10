The British ambassador to Morocco smuggles the national carrier RAM of the country

United Kingdom ambassador to Morocco, Thomas Reilly, went to Twitter on Monday to complain about the delay of his London flight. In a Twitter thread, the ambassador said that his Royal Air Maroc (RAM) flight from Morocco was “delayed” and that he had “no explanation or apology” from the country’s national airline.

Reilly, who flew for a private trip to London, revealed that even when he tried to return to the Kingdom, his flight was delayed and was not on time at Gatwick Airport. «Storm Clara has arrived. After my last tweets, RAM asked me not to share my complaints on Twitter. So I contacted RAM’s headquarters yesterday before leaving my parents, “he wrote on Twitter.

The ambassador said that despite his multiple attempts, he received no reply from RAM. Once at the airport, Sunday, about to catch his Moroccan flight, the ambassador realized that most flights had been delayed, including the RAM, due to the storm.

Je vais vous raconter mon voyage ce weekend avec @RAM_Maroc. Nous sommes allés at #Londres pour le 80eme anniversaire de ma mère. Voyage private, alors. Deux heures the retard au départ. Aucun mot d´explication ou d´excuses.

– Thomas Reilly (@TSAReilly) 10 February 2020

He emphasized, however, that the RAM flight landed in Nantes, France, and that none of the passengers was informed of this. «Instead of letting us know that the flight had been canceled, RAM continued to communicate flight schedules, even though the plane was still in Nantes. I sent another request for information to RAM but to no avail, “he said.

The British top diplomat in Morocco said in his Twitter thread that RAM announced at the end of the afternoon that his flight would not be able to reach Gatwick Airport near London and that passengers would be transported to hotels for the night. The flight was rescheduled for the following day, according to the ambassador who complained about “the lack of customer service, the lack of information, the lack of respect and the unacceptable lack of admissibility”.

RAM answers the ambassador

RAM finally replied to the ambassador on Twitter and stated that it was “sincerely sorry for the uncontrolled inconvenience caused largely by storm Ciara.” The national airline added that it had published a detailed explanation of the delay.

A well-informed source close to RAM told Yabiladi Monday that the ambassador’s tweets are “ethically involved in the institution he works for,” adding that “it is not normal for him to take personal positions.” “He is someone who represents a country and who has a function,” emphasized the source, who asked for anonymity.

«The delay is normal because it is due to the fog. All airlines have, without exception, delayed or canceled their flights due to this situation, »said the same source, adding:” Often criticizing RAM in a way that seems persistent raises questions “.

“RAM warns its customers like all companies in a systematic way. Because he is always complaining about the company, if he is dissatisfied and only has accidents with RAM, he is free to fly with another airline, “concluded the same source.

For the record, the British ambassador went to Twitter several times in the past to complain about the national airline.