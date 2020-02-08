The Brit Marling of the OA: “I don’t want to play the strong female lead”

With her outflowing Netflix series The OA, Brit Marling fascinated viewers with her storytelling skills and her resistance to travel narratives of stereotypical heroes.

Since The OA was canceled, she has shared wise observations about her Hollywood experience and inspiration for the type of storytelling she used in the series.

Marling started her career as an intern at Goldman Sachs, but eventually left social life and moved to LA to become an actress. At the age of 24, she was excluded from a series of objectifying dentures and involved in an abusive relationship. Then she got depressed.

But she took her frustration in an unexpected direction. She decided to write her own stories.

After appearing in two successful home-made indie films, the offers came up and she even had the opportunity to play the most coveted roles: the Strong Female Lead, the CEO, the badass villain or the stunt woman. But soon she began to understand that there were problems with this archetype too.

“The more I played the strong female lead role, the more I became aware of the narrow specificity of the characters’ strengths – physical performance, linear ambition, focused rationality. Male modalities of power,” she wrote in a new statement for The New York Times.

The OA should be a survey of the strong female main character. It became a questioning of the stories underlying American culture. These stories praise success, aggression, independence and money-making – but Marling writes: “It is difficult for us to imagine femininity itself – empathy, vulnerability, listening – as strong.”

At a time when films like Birds of Prey, in which violence from women is at the center and women who have been abused or disappointed by patriarchy are showing catharsis, are undeniably feminist triumphs and exceptions to film rule, Marling’s vision of that is The future is a powerful alternative. Birds of Prey may be a feminist triumph, but it’s still a response to abuse that glorifies male superhero tales. Marling’s ideas imagine a different kind of future, in which such violent reactions do not have to take place at all.

Instead of rating one gender over the other, Marling comes to the conclusion that we primarily have to question binary structures. “How do we restore balance? Or how do we develop beyond the limitations that binary files like female / male have?” She asks.

“I imagine new structures and mythologies that arise from the choreography of female bodies, non-gender bodies, color bodies and disabled bodies. I imagine how I dig up my own desires and needs that I have buried so deeply to meet the desires and needs and needs of men around me that I’m not yet sure how my own wish would drive the protagonist of a story, these are not solutions yet, but they are places to dig.

Digging out, teaching and celebrating the feminine through stories is a question of human survival in our climate emergency, The moment we imagine a new world and share it through history is the moment when a new world can actually emerge. “

Marling was nervous about posting the op-ed. “I woke up in the middle of the night two days ago and thought: I’m too scared to publish it,” she wrote on Twitter. “I then remembered Audre Lordes ‘The Transformation of Silence in Speech and Action’ – it gave me courage.”

In the essay she also questions silence. “But even in silence, I dream of answers,” she concludes. Perhaps silence – listening, asking questions – can provide clues to the kind of stories we really need.