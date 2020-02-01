The brief life and death of social media star Qandeel Baloch: NPR

Renee Montagne of NPR talks to author Sanam Maher about his new book, “A Woman Like Her”. He recounts the life of Qandeel Baloch, a star of Pakistani social networks, who was killed by his brother.







RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

The story of Qandeel Baloch was heartbreaking and seized his native country, Pakistan. She was a social media star, ambitious, beautiful and daring. His publications were often sexy, or for many in Pakistan, scandalous. That included his own large family, although they thanked the money he sent home. However, all that fame could not protect Qandeel from a tragic end. In 2016, one of her brothers murdered her in what is known as honor killing. He was only 26 years old. Journalist Sanam Maher now publishes a book about the life and death of Qandeel. She joins us from Karachi. Welcome.

SANAM MAHER: Thank you for inviting me.

MONTAGNE: Tell us more about Qandeel and his personality on social networks, which could be quite risky in what is a socially conservative country.

MAHER: That is absolutely correct. Qandeel was one of the first social media celebrities we had in Pakistan. He became famous for the videos he would publish online on platforms such as Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. And the videos and photographs, the selfies she placed, were a mix, I mean, something like common things. She bought a new dress. And she would put it on. And she asked: do I look sexy? She would make videos about her thoughts on everything from politicians to movies and her crushes of certain cricket players. So we liked to see her. We liked to make fun of her. We liked to see how this young woman was expressing herself. And he became famous for doing that, entertaining us.

MONTAGNE: Although there were other people, women, online at the time, what was Qandeel about? What drove her to the top?

MAHER: We have many more women that we are seeing online now doing the kind of things she did. I think she created a plan for the social media celebrity here in Pakistan because at the time she became famous, we weren’t really seeing many people who understood her audience as well as she did. She really understood that, to be a viral star, it really didn’t matter what you were getting or if people praised you. It was important that they were talking about you.

MONTAGNE: Well, and in full swing, and this was in the year she was killed, the BBC described her. Let’s listen to a clip where she calls herself an open book.

(FILED RECORDING SOUND)

QANDEEL BALOCH: (English is not spoken). Everyone knows me. I’m like, I’m not a fake person. (Do not speak English).

MONTAGNE: Yes. She wasn’t a fake person. She revealed everything. How does that feel in Pakistan?

MAHER: So it’s interesting, the clip you just played right now, I had written very elaborately. And these two young women I talked to told me it was the first time we saw a woman on TV doing something as simple as being in a pool, wearing whatever she wanted with other men. There in the pool.

MONTAGNE: So, when he went home in what could be called this fateful day, he returned to the village to be with his mother, really. And it was because he had reached a kind of moment of maximum controversy. And it implied an altercation he had with a cleric.

MAHER: A few weeks before they killed her, Qandeel had met a cleric with whom he had been on a television show. And when he was visiting Karachi, where Qandeel lived, he said: why don’t you come to meet me? She went to her hotel. She posted a couple of photos of her meeting. But later, she tweeted that he had behaved inappropriately with her. She did not specify what had happened. And it became a moment he said, she said.

So Qandeel was not his real name. It was a name she had invented. And he had never shared where he came from, no detail about his family life. That is what Mufti Qavi, the cleric, that is what his followers began to do. And then they shared his real name. They shared information about where it came from, where their parents lived. And then, suddenly, the people in his town who didn’t know that this woman was online promising to make fun of strips or dress in certain ways or say certain things, found out. And they turned against the family of Qandeel and his brothers.

MONTAGNE: His brother, he basically confessed the crime, took full responsibility. And he did, saying that his life was ruined and that his honor was gone. His life was ruined. I could not have expected any punishment when he made this confession.

MAHER: Because of the way the legislation worked at that time, his parents could have forgiven him for murdering his sister. And so he could have walked free, that’s why he confessed so willingly and proudly.

MONTAGNE: And – but here is the turn in its history. Of course, she was amazingly famous. So, his story is different from all the other hundreds and hundreds of women who have been through this. But his parents turned against his brother and demanded justice for his daughter.

MAHER: They did it. And, I mean, it was amazing to see because this is something that is rarely heard in these cases. But Qandeel’s father turned around and said, even if that means that my son has to wait for this, that is exactly what will happen. And I want to be punished.

MONTAGNE: Given that and all the publicity surrounding his really tragic death, what changed in Pakistan?

MAHER: I think Qandeel’s murder is what comes out of a system that has such deep roots. And honor killing is carried out not only to punish a person who is believed to have left the line. It also serves as a warning to other people in that community or in that society. Then it’s almost to say, you know, if you do something similar, this is what could happen to you. And in Pakistan, I think it will take a long time before we begin to dismantle that system. But we are definitely working to achieve it. And I think, especially, many young women have become much more vocal online. It is safer online. They have become better organizing, talking when they feel something is happening with what they disagree. But I do believe it will take time for a system to change completely.

MONTAGNE: Sanam Maher is the author of “A Woman Like Her,” the story behind the honor killing of a social media star. Thank you very much for joining us.

MAHER: Thank you very much for inviting me.

(SOUND OF THE “SHELLS” OF TEEBS)

