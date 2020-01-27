The Bridge Constructor Ultimate Edition is available from Switch 1/31

Bridge Constructor is a physics based puzzle where you become a bridge builder. As the name suggests, your job is to build bridges that are strong enough to support the weight of vehicles, including heavy vehicles such as articulated lorries and trains. The game contains 40 levels with different levels of difficulty. There is also a free build mode where you can test your own technical skills.

The game will be released as the Ultimate Edition on Switch by the end of this month. This includes two DLC packages, Slopemania and Trains. The preload is already running in the eShop with a MSRP of $ 14.99

Here is a game description and trailer:

The Bridge Constructor Ultimate Edition contains the “Bridge Constructor” as well as the two DLCs “Slopemania” and the expansion package “Trains”!

In Bridge Constructor, you can become an accomplished bridge builder without formal training. Play 40 different levels and build bridges over deep valleys, canals or rivers. Stress tests show whether the bridge you have built can withstand the daily stresses of continuous operation by cars and trucks.

You can choose between different materials for each individual bridge, e.g. B. wood, steel, cable or concrete pillars. Use the right materials and stay within budget to build the perfect bridge. Thanks to the choice of materials, you can build any bridge in any way – your budget is the only limit. Let your imagination and creativity run wild!

CHARACTERISTICS:

40 levels

Now with free build mode

5 settings: city, canyon, beach, mountains, hills

Map with all unlocked worlds / levels

4 different building materials: wood, steel, cables, concrete pillars

Color-coded debit advice for various building materials

Two different load levels: cars and trucks

Highscore per level

With the SlopeMania add-on you are on the Tiltin Islands, on which there are three brand new islands, on which you can even build your bridges in colorful grottos! In the 24 tricky, unprecedented levels, you have to use sloping lanes to overcome the massive differences in height. The “Crazy Levels” are the real brain teasers and require a cumbersome thinking and unusual solutions.

With the DLC “Trains” you can visit the island group “Choonited Kingdom” with a total of 18 new levels on three islands. Build massive bridges that can withstand the enormous weight of the two new vehicles on offer – a local train and a heavily loaded freight train. The idyllic and beautifully designed landscapes make the heart of every railway fan beat faster.

