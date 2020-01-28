ARMYs, maybe you need a glass of water because BTS Jimin’s breast tattoo photos are sure to make us thirsty here. Oh and confused. Real ARMYs know that it has been years since Jimin launched his first “NEVERMIND” tattoo – in fact, 2014 – but some fans have never been completely convinced that the tattoo is actually permanent. Suddenly we see it again, so what is there?

There were moments when the ink seemed to disappear from Jimin’s body; or was it just good stage make-up? On the other hand, other photos seemed to indicate that the tattoo was constantly changing. Sometimes it looked thicker and darker, or the lettering seemed to run a little. Now the jury is back after ARMYs discovered a piece of the tattoo under Jimin’s sheer t-shirt this week.

Jimin was wearing the see-through shirt when he did a live interview with iHeartRadio in Los Angeles. The boys are currently in the U.S. after watching BTS ‘Grammys 2020 with Lil Nas X earlier this week, and will stay in LA to rehearse their U.S. comeback performance on the Late Late Show with James Corden which airs on January 28th on CBS.

While on iHeartRadio, the group gathered to answer questions and give hints about their upcoming album “Map of the Soul: 7”. But soon the ARMYs focused a little more on Jimin’s looks.

The 24-year-old star had fans drooling thanks to his see-through shirt. Many couldn’t help but thank the great gift that is the stylist of BTS and get annoyed that Jimin’s “NEVERMIND” tattoo is still on display. We don’t blame them.

BTS seems to have a see-through moment. BTS member J-Hope also wore a sheer shirt for the Grammys, which frightened many.

“Whoever put Hobi in this see-through shirt, thanks,” wrote Twitter user @girlwithluv in a now viral tweet.

What do you think about Jimin’s tattoo? I’m in the Twitter user @dolovesbts’ warehouse – it seems like this debate is going to go on forever.