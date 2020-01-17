The Brain Network uses disorder to detect order

Top view (scanning electron microscopy) and side view (drawing) of boron blended structure. Credit: University of Twente

A disrupted network capable of detecting ordered patterns: This sounds contradictory, but comes close to describing how the brain works. Researchers at the University of Twente have developed such a brain-inspired network based on silicon technology that can operate at room temperature. It uses material properties that electronic designers usually want to avoid. Thanks to the “conduction shift”, the system evolves into a solution without using predefined elements. Researchers publish their work Nature on January 15, 2020.

The brain is very good at recognizing patterns. Artificial intelligence can do better in some cases, but it comes with a price: It requires enormous computing power, while the brain consumes only 20 watts.

The semiconductor industry is adopting new computer-based design strategies inspired by brain function, such as Intel’s Loihi processor, which has neurons and synapses. Still, mimicking a single neuron requires thousands of transistors – and the brain has tens of billions of neurons. Thumbnailing is an approach of this scale, but technology reaches physical limits. The new Dopant Disordered Network, which is now presented on Nature is a different approach: It does not use predefined neurons or other circuits, but it uses the properties of materials to evolve into a solution. This highly unpredictable approach is energy efficient and does not take up much space.

Incomplete

In electronics, doping is a well-known way of affecting the properties of transistors by deliberately introducing impurities into the silicon crystal at a concentration high enough to achieve the desired effect. In this case, using a much lower boron concentration leads to a regime that circuit designers prefer to avoid.

This is exactly the status in which the disrupted network operates. The conduction is now carried out by electrons moving from one boron atom to another: This “conduction shift” is in some ways comparable to neurons seeking cooperation with other neurons to make a classification. For example, the network is powered by 16 basic, 4-digit patterns. Each pattern results in a different output signal. Based on these 16, it is possible to identify a database of handwritten letters with great accuracy and speed, for example. The basic ingredient now has a diameter of 300 nanometers, has about 100 boron atoms and consumes about 1 microwatt of energy.

In future systems using this type of network, pattern recognition can be done locally without using remote computing power. In autonomous driving, for example, many decisions need to be made on the basis of recognition. This includes either a powerful embedded computer system or high-speed communication with the cloud, possibly both. The new brain-inspired approach would mean less data transfer, so the car industry is already interested in UT’s new approach. This type of computer, called a “computing tip”, can also be used for face detection, for example.

The document, “Classification with Dopant Silicon Disturbance Network”, is published in Nature. In the same issue, there is a related review entitled “Circuit Evolution for Machine Learning”.

Computing that inspires the brain could tackle big problems in a small way

