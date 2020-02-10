The Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act will not disappear

Image: Getty

On 11 February, the Senate Committee will hold a hearing on the Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act, a bill that threatens doctors with imprisonment for not providing medical care to live-born babies after unsuccessful abortion attempts.

According to all experts, live births after abortions are not really something that happens, and according to Attorney Generals from around the country, a single physician has never been charged or even suspected of refusing medical care to a live-born child after an abortion failed. Instead, the bill is a smear campaign that is intended to align abortion with child murder in the public imagination.

The bill, sponsored by Nevada Senator Bill Sasse, comes up with a problem that does not exist to malign abortion providers and to legitimize disinformation about the process. Written on the assumption that abortion takes place just before or at the time of birth – again, not true – supporters of the bill say that “child murder”, which is already illegal, would occur. Last year the bill did not get the 60 votes needed to get ahead.

But now it is provoking and the bill revival seems to fit into a larger strategy, a strategy that combines aborted fetuses with premature babies to demonize both abortion seekers and abortion providers. Last year, after a vote on the bill was announced, Mitch McConnel wrote an op-ed for the Kentucky Courier-Jornal that outlined the new tactics quite well: “The American people deserve to know if their senators are vulnerable. children struggling for life. “

And in his State of the Union speech, President Trump introduced an early-born child who is now flourishing and then, seconds later, urged lawmakers to “pass legislation that finally bans the long-term abortion of babies.” Megan McCain recently followed a similar line of argument, deliberately introducing abortion with infanticide on the View when she asked presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg if he would be “comfortable” with a person who “wanted to invoke infanticide after a baby was born.”

Despite all the current greed for the alleged lack of care for doctors by children, the Congress adopted the Born-Alive Protection Act in 2002, which grants full legal rights to all live-born babies. In 2013, US General Attorneys all stated that after an abortion, they could not find a single case of infanticide by doctors. Despite the fact that this unnecessary protection already exists, the ongoing reintroduction of this proposed policy is useful – a way to substantiate untrue stereotypes of abortion providers such as maniacs.

In response to Trump’s message about banning long-term abortion in the State of the Union speech, Laura McQuade, president and CEO of Planned Parenthood of Greater New York Action Fund, said “an attack on abortion later in the Pregnancy is nothing but a cynical trick to lead us away from his true agenda – completely overthrow Roe against Wade and end access to safe, legal abortion The state of our union in 2020 is clear: our liberties are at stake as never before. “

And this resurgence of an unnecessary, already voted bill is nothing but a game of distraction, intended to excite the anti-abortion crowd over non-existent child murders, rather than a real attempt to provide medical care, which according to many Republicans seem a desperate right for fetuses and an expensive privilege for the already born.

