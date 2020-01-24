The book reveals two fathers who have been saddened to be associated with the 2015 Paris attacks

PARIS – Lola Salines was happy to accept a friend’s last-minute concert ticket on the night of November 13-13, 2015. At the age of 28, the Parisian had already created her own brand for a well-known French publisher and often took lunch breaks to turn the local pool with her father and was with the coach of her amateur roller derby team. Her father wistfully described it as “a time of excitement and happiness”.

She and Samy Amimour were the same age and were born in the same city. And after he and two other armed Islamic statesmen stormed the Bataclan concert hall that night, set fire to a lot of music lovers and killed 90, it became awfully clear how little he and Lola had in common. Both died that night, Lola from gunshot wounds and Samy and the other two extremists in a hail of bullets and explosions after the police stormed the building.

As Georges Salines and Azdyne Amimour see, both mourn the children lost that night. The book they wrote together, “Il nous reste les mots” (“We still have words”), was published in French this month. A series of discussions between men that Amimour initiated in February 2017 have been transformed into a 207-page dialogue on fatherhood, faith and community.

“I wanted to talk to him about what happened, then try to explain and understand how he saw things,” Amimour told The Associated Press, who was with Salines at the same publisher that Lola once worked as an editor ,

“To tell him my vision, to explain and share this pain, this sadness with him. And to explain to him that I’m not part of it, I’m not a terrorist. My family is not a terrorist family. And to explain the path my son took to radicalize him, ”said Amimour.

Salines accepted Amimour’s invitation without hesitation.

“Azdyne Amimour’s son was one of the terrorists who participated in the attack on the Bataclan, which may have been my daughter’s killer. It didn’t have the same emotional impact, but I was still prepared for the meeting because I was the jihadist mothers “And I realized that they also had a terrible suffering comparable to mine,” said Salines, “I was curious to hear it because I wanted to understand what a young Frenchman wanted, whether Muslim or not , could lead to this path of radicalization, jihad and ultimately terrorism, something that is very difficult to understand, and yet it seems important to understand it in order to be able to act. “

It took Georges Salines 18 hours to learn the fate of his daughter after the November 13, 2015 attacks, in which 130 people died. He identified her remains in the morgue where Samy’s body was.

It took four days for the police to arrive at the Amimour house in the Drancy suburb. Samy had joined the Islamic State Group in 2013 and had practically cut off contact with his parents. Amimour had given up hope of seeing his son again. He had barely recognized Samy when he made the dangerous – and failed – trip to Syria to talk to him. But he didn’t think of Samy in the chaotic days after the November 13 attacks. The young man was classified as a dangerous extremist and, at least in theory, the authorities had his information on file in case he tried to return to France.

While the Salines family was surrounded by Lola’s friends, the Amimours were mostly alone in their grief.

Shortly after the police left, there was a knock on her door. “It was a young man from the neighborhood who told me that my son was a martyr and a hero,” says Amimour Salines. “In a way, he wanted to share our pain and confusion, but he was completely wrong about my thinking.” Around the same time, Samy’s wife called from Syria to tell them about her newborn granddaughter.

It was the last thing they heard from her.

“I have a granddaughter somewhere. I do not know where. In Syria or Iraq. I was no longer in contact with the mother. I don’t know if the mother is still alive, “he said.

But like Salines, he believes that people like her are allowed to return to France, especially children. French public opinion is largely against the repatriation of recruits from the Islamic State, but the government has slowly brought some home to stand trial.

“You are innocent. They must be clearly maintained. Some have experienced extremely traumatic events, others have been indoctrinated, and horrible things have been done to these children, including weapons in their hands and fire on prisoners, ”said Salines. “There may be a risk, but the risk is not greater if we bring them back to France and deal with them than if we leave them in the Middle East and try not to look.”

The hope is that her book with the subtitle “A Lesson in Tolerance and Resilience” will turn the tide.

“I immediately realized that this was a project that had never been carried out and that such a dialogue triggered reactions. It will generate reactions from readers and beyond from society, ”said Salines.

“It will raise questions of individual responsibility and collective responsibility that are our enemies and potential allies,” added Salines. “For me it is absolutely necessary.”

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.