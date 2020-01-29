The body found Sunday in Henry County has been identified; police order death of homicide

In the photo, Brandon Jermal Lucas, victim of a homicide in Spencer on January 26. (Photo: courtesy of the Henry County Sheriff’s Office)

HENRY COUNTY, Virginia (WFXR) – The Henry County Sheriff’s Office identified the man found dead in Spencer on Sunday evening in the same area, police responded to calls for gunfire.

The man, identified as Brandon Jermal Lucas, 29, of Chesterfield, Virginia, died of a gunshot wound, according to the sheriff’s office. Lucas’ death is under investigation for homicide.

The Henry County Sheriff’s Office said that the Martinsville-Henry County 911 center received a call about several shots in Spencer shortly after 1:46 am on Sunday, January 26. and they were unable to locate the disturbance.

According to authorities, another call to 911 arrived at 8:18 a.m. regarding the discovery of a body behind a house at 400 Arrowhead Circle.

If you have information about this ongoing investigation, call the Henry County Sheriff’s Office at (276) 638-8751. Crimestoppers offers rewards of up to $ 2,500 for information related to this matter.

