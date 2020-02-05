The bodies of Kobe Bryant, Gianna Bryant and 7 other victims of a helicopter crash are released for families

The bodies of NBA legend Kobe Bryant and Gianna Bryant were released along with the seven other victims of the helicopter crash on January 26.

All nine victims of the crash were identified by DNA and fingerprints from the crash site last week. In addition to Kobe Bryant (41) and Gianna (13), his daughter, the tragic crash also claimed the life of 13-year-old Payton Chester. Alyssa Altobelli, 14; Christina Mauser, 38; Sarah Chester, 45; Keri Altobelli, 46; John Altobelli, 56; and the pilot Ara Zobayan, 50.

According to the medical examiner, they found that the death of all nine victims was caused by a persistent violent trauma. This was due to the preliminary information indicating that the helicopter descended quickly before the impact. The aircraft missed a hill by about 20 or 30 feet on its decent fall of about 2,000 feet per minute.

The deaths were reported as an accident by the coroner’s office. However, the NTSB (National Transportation Safety Board) is still trying to determine the cause of the crash that day. The NTSB collects evidence from the crash site and collects pictures of the weather that day to determine if the weather was involved. Preliminary reports of the crash are expected to be released by the NTSB in the next few days. However, the publication of the final reports will take about a year.

While the crash reports have yet to be released, the Los Angeles County Fire Department released five phone call records during the crash on Monday. These five callers described how they saw flames and heard a loud bang.

Callers who were far from the crash site reported that they had seen a flame-covered hill after the impact.

“A helicopter crashed into a mountain,” said the caller. “We heard it and now I’m looking at the flames. We’re looking at the flames on the hill.”

Callers who were closer to the construction site said they saw the helicopter in the helicopter in the clouds.