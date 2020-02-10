The Bloomberg attack ad contrasts Trump’s dirty outbursts with inspirational statements from former presidents

Mike Bloomberg has published another critical ad against Donald Trump as the former New York City mayor campaigns for the White House, comparing some of his most burning comments with inspiring speeches from former presidents.

The advertisement starts with the historic inaugural lecture by John F Kennedy from 1961, in which the former president said: “Don’t ask what your country can do for you, ask what you can do for your country”.

It then cuts to a video in which Mr. Trump can be heard and calls the investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 elections “bulls ***”.

The advertisement continues to alternate controversial statements from the current president with powerful messages from his predecessors.

The video cuts between Mr. Trump and says, “I could stand in the middle of Fifth Avenue and shoot someone, and I wouldn’t lose voters” and an excerpt from Lyndon Johnson’s special message to Congress calling for Congress equal voting rights.

Mr. Bloomberg placed the advertisement on Twitter on Sunday with a caption: “Our country has a rich history of presidents who respected the power, decorum and influence of their office.”

He added: “Unfortunately, that rich history ended the day Trump became president.”

The advertisement does not show clips from Mr. Bloomberg, although it has the logo of the former mayor and ends with a statement: “Let’s bring back presidential ones.”

The late addition of the presidential candidate to the already overcrowded Democratic primaries confused Mr. Trump, who called him the name “Mini Mike” and attacked him in a series of tweets in recent weeks.

“Mini Mike is part of Fake News,” Mr. Trump wrote earlier this month. “They all work together.”

Mr. Trump and Mr. Bloomberg released dueling $ 10 million (£ 7.73 million) advertisements at the Super Bowl.

In the meantime, Mr. Bloomberg has stepped up spending on advertising and personnel for his post-Caucasus campaign in which the results were seriously delayed due to problems with an app using the state’s democratic state to report the number of votes.

.