The blockbuster of Mookie Betts has been completed

Gregory J. Fisher-USA TODAY Sport

Earlier this weekend, it seemed certain that the three-team trade Mookie Betts and David Price sent from the Boston Red Sox to the Dodgers of Los Angeles was dead.

That is far from the case. According to Jeff Passan from ESPN, the Sox have a deal to send Betts and Price to Los Angeles for Alex Verdugo and Jeter Downs, among others.

BREAKING: The exchange that Mookie Betts will send to the Dodgers of Los Angeles has been agreed, sources tell ESPN. Outfielder Alex Verdugo and shortstop Jeter Downs are among those who go to the Boston Red Sox.

– Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) February 9, 2020

Meanwhile, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic notes that Minnesota has taken over Kenta Maeda from the Dodgers in exchange for top perspective Brusdar Graterol.

Deals come together. #Dodgers in accordance with #MNTwins, pending medical assessment – Maeda and cash would go to MIN for Graterol and another prospect. Other elements perhaps. Meanwhile, by @JeffPassan, LAD and #RedSox agree on bets and prize for Verdugo-Jeter Downs-plus.

– Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) 9 February 2020

The drugs from Graterol were a point of discussion for the Red Sox and almost completely killed this deal. It does not seem that the Dodgers have the same problem.

This also means that Joc Pederson’s long-awaited trade from the Dodgers to the Los Angeles Angels will soon be completed.